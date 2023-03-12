Espargaro: Aprilia's F1-style aero concept creating "huge" downforce
Aleix Espargaro says Aprilia’s Formula 1-style aerodynamic concept it has been using at the Portugal MotoGP test is creating “huge” levels of downforce.
Aerodynamics has been an area where MotoGP manufacturers have been looking to make gains since Ducati turned up to the 2015 season with front fairing-mounted winglets.
Over the ensuing years, aerodynamics has become an arms race, with Aprilia revealing its radical new F1-inspired concept in Portugal on the opening day of the final pre-season test.
The package on the RS-GP consists of front fork-mounted wings to accompany its primary aero fairing, as well as a t-wing on the rear of the seat unit, downward strakes on the swingarm and – what is now being dubbed in the paddock – a ground effect body fairing.
Espargaro says the new aero package is generating “huge” amounts of downforce, which he thinks may have contributed to his arm pump issues on Saturday, and can be used in various different configurations, depending on session-type and circuit.
“A lot,” Espargaro replied after Saturday’s running when asked what difference the new aero on his Aprilia made. “It makes a big difference. We tried quite a lot of new items: the fork [mounted] one, the rear one, and then also some on the wheel.
Aprilia Racing Team fork mounted wings
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“We tried different configurations, the engineers had the idea to try this way and tomorrow I would like to try a different configuration. There are different things you can try.
“I’m not sure if the arm pump is due to this because the downforce was huge. Actually, with the full aero configuration the corner speed on the last corner and before the climb is super high.
“So, it makes the difference. We need to study, to analyse.
“There are different configurations you can use for sprint races or maybe just for qualifying; at one circuit you can maybe add or remove something. Now it's time to try to understand things.”
While team-mate Maverick Vinales was third quickest at the end of Saturday’s testing, Espargaro was only 12th having been forced to park up early due to the arm pump issues he was experience.
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Spaniard admits he is “a bit worried” about this as he only had surgery to rectify the matter two years ago.
“The problem today [that made me] finish early was due to the arm pump on the right arm,” he explained. “I’m a bit worried because it’s very strange. I had some little problems like the other riders in Malaysia due to it [being] the first test of the season.
“But today it was incredible. I had to cancel [the rest of the programme] because I couldn’t really hold the handlebars.
“So, hopefully it will be better, but if not I will go to Dexeus [hospital in Barcelona] on Monday.”
Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023
Yamaha facing difficulties in homologating 2023 MotoGP aero fairing
Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test
Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test
The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023
The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Latest news
Questions over robustness of Gen3 cars
Questions over robustness of Gen3 cars Questions over robustness of Gen3 cars
Losing shot at win two straight weeks "a bummer" says Larson
Losing shot at win two straight weeks "a bummer" says Larson Losing shot at win two straight weeks "a bummer" says Larson
2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results
2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results 2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results
Harvick on Phoenix loss: "That one is not fun to swallow"
Harvick on Phoenix loss: "That one is not fun to swallow" Harvick on Phoenix loss: "That one is not fun to swallow"
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.