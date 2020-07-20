MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"

shares
comments
Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"
By:
Jul 20, 2020, 10:17 AM

Aleix Espargaro believes the 2020 Aprilia MotoGP bike did not show its real potential during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend at Jerez because

Espargaro had a strong pre-season on the overhauled RS-GP, and finished both sessions of last Wednesday’s test inside the top 10.

But the Spaniard admits Aprilia lost its way from Friday practice onwards due to various technical issues and he could only qualify down in 17th. 

He says Aprilia reverted to a set-up closer to what he ran at the Sepang and Qatar test and felt “very strong” in the race – though he would only last three laps before crashing.

Commenting on his weekend, Espargaro said: “We got lost during the weekend with the setting of the bike and this morning [in warm-up] we found something.

“We completely changed the bike, we went back to a bike very close [to what I rode] in Malaysia and Qatar. I felt very, very strong in the warm-up, but in the race I didn’t start good.

“I felt really good and maybe I was too anxious, I tried to overtake, I felt a lot stronger than [Miguel] Oliveira, than [Danilo] Petrucci. I rushed a little bit and I made a mistake and I crashed.”

Read Also:

Asked by Motorsport.com if having a second race at Jerez would be important for Aprilia, Espargaro replied: “I wish tomorrow I could ride again at Jerez because I feel that what we showed, it’s not real.

“We got completely lost because of a problem with the engine braking and the clutch. But I’m sure that the level and the pace I can put on this track in these hot conditions with the Aprilia is a lot closer to the podium than [just] the top 10 or top 15.” 

Struggling to take profit of a fresh tyre in qualifying, Espargaro says his main focus on Friday will be time attacks to try and improve his Saturday performances to be able to deploy the strong race pace he has.

“I think the most important thing on Friday, from the beginning, try to focus on the single fast lap," said the Spaniard. "I know I have good pace, I know I am strong in the race physically. But we need to start a lot closer to pole position on the grid.

“It’s very difficult because the acceleration of the Aprilia is not the strong point, so if you start 15th in the first lap, my life is very difficult to overtake them.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium

Previous article

Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium

Trending Today

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

Three Supercars teams fined for track walk breach
Supercars / Supercars

Three Supercars teams fined for track walk breach

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"
MotoGP / MotoGP
31m

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"

Latest news

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"
MotoGP / MotoGP
31m

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"

Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury

Quartararo dedicates maiden MotoGP win to COVID victims
MotoGP / MotoGP

Quartararo dedicates maiden MotoGP win to COVID victims

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty

2h
2
Formula 1

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality

1h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

3h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

5
Supercars

Three Supercars teams fined for track walk breach

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"
MGP

Aprilia progress masked by getting "completely lost"

Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium
MGP

Dovizioso warns Ducati “has to make a step” despite podium

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury
MGP

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury

Quartararo dedicates maiden MotoGP win to COVID victims
MGP

Quartararo dedicates maiden MotoGP win to COVID victims

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery
MGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.