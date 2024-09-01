Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

Marc Marquez declared his first thoughts were to those who helped him through his darkest days when he considered quitting MotoGP after scoring a sensational victory in Aragon.

Gresini rider Marquez celebrated his first win in over 1000 days by pulling a strongman pose as he took the chequered flag.

It was apt given it was one of the greatest motorsport comebacks, as he displayed herculean strength to return from a career-threatening injury that left him contemplating his future in the sport.

He's undergone four operations on his right arm, which has seen it cut open and turned 30 degrees to increase mobility.

There have also been a number of high-speed accidents since then, including a spectacular high-side in Indonesia in 2022.

Aside from the crashes, he suffered a detached retina and diplopia double-vision.

Along with the physical pain and rehabilitation, the decline in Honda's competitiveness forced him to end his contract a year early, but undeterred he took the brave business decision to ride with a satellite team.

Steadfast in his approach, Marquez has not only rebuilt himself but also his racing career as the six-time world champion has rediscovered his form now that he is on competitive machinery again.

The culmination of that hard work was this emotional win in Aragon, achieved in front of his mum and dad and his girlfriend - and he paid tribute to them after taking the chequered flag.

He said: "My first thought was all the people who have helped me during these very hard moments because I'm alone there on the racetrack, but behind me is a very nice team.

"Some very nice people, a very nice family, very nice girlfriend, a brother, and all these people that are helping me day by day.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"One year ago, I was just thinking about [whether to] stop my career or continue. Someday I will retire. But when I will retire, I will not have any question mark about my possibilities.

"I will try everything to be longer and longer and longer in my career and to be competitive. And the Gresini team gave me this opportunity and I tried to enjoy it. I tried to use this opportunity like a rookie rider, like trying to work more than ever.

"And I'm super happy after that long four years to come back at the top of the podium."

Marquez was in a class of one all weekend, winning the sprint race and taking pole at Aragon. It was such a cakewalk that he admitted the hardest part was maintaining his focus for the duration of the race.

He added: "It was super long. The first time I checked the laps were between 14 or 12 and I still had a lot of the race to go, but it was super, super difficult to keep the concentration. That was the most difficult part, because I was riding super good.

"In the middle of the race, even my head start to [think about being] around the podium but just I try, I try to push there to keep again the concentration. But yeah, when I crossed the finish line, it was amazing feeling."