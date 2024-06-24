All Series
MotoGP

Aprilia signs Bezzecchi to partner Martin for 2025 MotoGP season

Marco Bezzecchi to complete Aprilia’s all-new factory line-up in 2025

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Aprilia has signed VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi on a multi-year contract to partner Jorge Martin at its factory MotoGP team from 2025.

As reported by Motorsport.com, Bezzecchi will move to the Noale-based marque after three seasons with Ducati’s satellite VR46 squad, a stint that has so far yielded three grand prix victories and a best finish of third in the standings in 2023. 

The deal marks the culmination of his goal of becoming a factory rider, although he had initially hoped to rise through the ranks within Ducati itself instead of moving to a different marque. 

Bezzecchi was particularly keen on a graduation within Ducati after turning down the chance of racing the latest-spec Desmosedici at Pramac in 2024 in favour of continuity and familiar surroundings at VR46 - even though that meant competing on last year’s GP23 machinery.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, Ducati’s decision to sign six-time champion Marc Marquez to team up with incumbent Francesco Bagnaia for 2025 put paid to any chances of a promotion within its roster next year.

Having endured a start to the 2024 season, scoring just one podium in the opening seven rounds and trailing team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio in the championship, he has now inked a deal to join the other Italian manufacturer in MotoGP.

His move to Aprilia is also seen as a marketing boost for the Noale-based marque, which finally has an Italian rider in its stable after fielding Spaniards Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales in the last few seasons.

“Welcome aboard to one of the best Italian talents, who has demonstrated his worth from his debut in the lower categories and especially last year in MotoGP, with outstanding performances and even breakaway victories,” said Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola. 

"We can’t wait to embrace Bez in Noale; the Italian bike and Italian rider duo are extremely exciting, but even more so is the rider pair which will be formed with Jorge. We are really happy with our line-up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi were our first choices for their age, talent, grit, and determination. With them we can write a new and important chapter in the history of Aprilia Racing."

Bezzecchi’s recruitment means Aprilia will start the 2025 season with an all-new line-up. Espargaro, who has played a key role in Aprilia’s ascent from a distant backmarker to a regular race winner, announced his decision to retire from MotoGP at the end of 2024 and is now set to take on a test rider role at Aprilia.

Vinales, meanwhile, will move to the factory-supported Tech3 KTM squad in 2025 alongside Enea Bastianini.

Previous article Bezzecchi set to join factory Aprilia MotoGP team in 2025

Oriol Puigdemont
