Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

In-form Maverick Vinales starts the race on pole position on the factory Yamaha, having topped all sessions but FP4 during the weekend.

His teammate and championship leader Fabio Quartararo will line up second, while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will complete the front row after making his way from Q1 in qualifying.

Takaaki Nakagami will be Honda's top rider on the grid in fourth, as factory duo Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez could manage no better than 11th and 20th respectively.

Johann Zarco (Pramac) and Jack Miller (Ducati) will start fifth and eight respectively.

What time does the Assen MotoGP start today?

The Dutch GP will get underway at Assen at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT). The race distance is set as 26 laps.

Date : Su n day, June 27, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Assen MotoGP session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Assen MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Assen MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Assen MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Assen MotoGP - Starting grid

