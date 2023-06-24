MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi wins sprint race, Quartararo on podium

Though Bezzecchi briefly lost the lead from pole position, the man who had dominated the entire weekend was soon back past Bagnaia. And the reigning world champion, who had started second, had no answer.

The result consolidates Bezzecchi's hold on third in the standings, with Bagnaia still leading Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin. Bagnaia's advantage has been stretched to 21 points following the sprint race, with Martin only able to finish sixth.

All the frontrunners opted for a combination of hard front tyre and soft rear. And when the lights turned green, Bezzecchi lost out not only to Bagnaia at the first corner, but also to the opportunistic, fast-starting Brad Binder.

But it was only a lap later that the Italian was past the KTM rider, and Bezzecchi was then free to go after his countryman and Ducati rival Bagnaia. He promptly set the fastest lap of the race on lap three.

The battle had barely got going before it was over. Bagnaia ran wide on the fourth lap and almost lost the lead into Turn 5. He held on, but Bezzecchi simply blast past him on the exit.

Though the lead remained a narrow one for the rest of the race, and hovered mostly just beneath the one-second mark, Bezzecchi was able to control it from there to the flag.

Bagnaia was eventually able to shake off the likes of Binder, Quartararo and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, though his margin to the chasers was hardly comfortable either.

The scrap between Binder, Quartaro and Espargaro never really ignited in the last lap, and the trio crossed the line in that order.

Binder would soon be disappointed, however. He was issued a three-second penalty for exceeding track limits, promoting Quartararo to a podium position that gave some much-needed joy to the Yamaha camp.

It also meant fourth place for Espargaro, with Binder classified fifth following the penalty.

Martin spent some time battling with Binder, Quartararo and Espargaro, but dropped back almost three seconds behind them by the flag, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales less than a second further back in seventh.

Luca Marini had a bad start from third on the grid behind Bezzecchi and Bagnaia, dropping to fifth at the first corner. He then fell further down the field to an eventual 10th position after being handed a 0.5s penalty for taking a shortcut.

Johann Zarco ran as high as seventh early on, but struggled for speed with his medium front tyre and trailed home 13th. Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) was right with the Ducati rider early on but got shoved aside in a lap-one scrap. He eventually came in 19th.

Honda’s Marc Marquez finished the race in his starting position of 17th, after electing to start on soft tyres both front and rear.

