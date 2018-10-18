Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati would be “stupid” not to consider Marquez – Dovizioso

shares
comments
Ducati would be “stupid” not to consider Marquez – Dovizioso
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

Andrea Dovizioso believes the Ducati MotoGP team would be “stupid” to not sound out Marc Marquez for a possible switch to the Italian manufacturer in 2021.

Earlier this year, Marquez concluded a new contract with his Honda team running to the end of the 2020 season, but the Spaniard is likely to be at the centre of rider market speculation for 2021.

Indeed, there have been reports the Italian media that Ducati has already made tentative contact with Marquez’s entourage about a possible switch that year, although this was denied by team manager Davide Tardozzi.

Asked for his take on the rumours, Dovizioso said he would be surprised if Ducati was already thinking so far ahead – but added that the Bologna marque should approach Marquez in due course.

“It’s normal this is the case,” said Dovizioso. “I would be worried if it wasn’t, because I think it’s normal.

“I know there were rumours that Ducati has already made an approach, but I don’t think this is the case, because it wouldn’t be smart on their part. We have still two years ahead of us together and clear objectives.

“I think that everyone is focused on this, but then it’s logical that if there is this possibility, they will always move in good time.

“If in two years’ time everyone wants Marquez, what’s new? Ducati would be stupid not to think about it, just as Honda would be stupid to not try and keep him.”

Dovizioso himself is likewise committed to Ducati until the end of 2020, but the 32-year-old says he would have no problem going up against Marquez in the same team.

“It would be a good thing [to be teammates with Marquez,” added Dovizioso, who came close to joining Marquez at Honda in 2017 when Dani Pedrosa was being linked to a Yamaha move.

“When you are alongside a champion, as I am now with [Jorge] Lorenzo, you always learn something, regardless of your relationship with them.

“Every champion has his own characteristics and it would be a great thing to be able to have the data in your hands and understand what he does.

“When you study an opponent who rides a different bike, certain details you can’t see. So it would be very interesting.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Polesitter Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Polesitter Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next MotoGP article
Lorenzo still in doubt to race in Japan

Previous article

Lorenzo still in doubt to race in Japan
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault will have all-new F1 engine in 2019
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault will have all-new F1 engine in 2019

3h ago
F1 should ban bargeboards, says Toro Rosso boss Article
Formula 1

F1 should ban bargeboards, says Toro Rosso boss

F1 should try Hamilton's 'super weekend' right now Article
Formula 1

F1 should try Hamilton's 'super weekend' right now

Latest videos
Go Figure: MotoGP - Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi

33m ago
MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

Oct 6, 2018

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati would be “stupid” not to consider Marquez – Dovizioso
MotoGP

Ducati would be “stupid” not to consider Marquez – Dovizioso

Lorenzo still in doubt to race in Japan
MotoGP

Lorenzo still in doubt to race in Japan

Lorenzo: Switching from 250cc easier than Ducati move
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Switching from 250cc easier than Ducati move

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.