Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez

Spanish GP reveals striking Pininfarina designed trophy for inaugural Madrid F1 race

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP reveals striking Pininfarina designed trophy for inaugural Madrid F1 race

Honda reveals alarming cause of "extremely challenging" Aston Martin F1 engine issue

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Honda reveals alarming cause of "extremely challenging" Aston Martin F1 engine issue

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull won't be fighting for Australian GP win

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull won't be fighting for Australian GP win

MotoGP Thai GP: Marco Bezzecchi lays down ominous Friday marker

MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP Thai GP: Marco Bezzecchi lays down ominous Friday marker

Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1

Formula 1
Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1

Why Ecclestone still has the power to make F1 squirm

Formula 1
Why Ecclestone still has the power to make F1 squirm

Kyle and Samantha Busch reach lawsuit settlement with insurance firm

NASCAR Cup
Kyle and Samantha Busch reach lawsuit settlement with insurance firm
MotoGP Thailand GP

Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez

Bezzecchi may be the rider to beat in Buriram, but Marquez insists Ducati should stay calm at the start of a long season

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Alex Marquez believes it would be premature for him and Ducati “to panic” if Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi dominates this weekend’s MotoGP season opener in Buriram.

Aprilia has emerged as the clear favourite for victory at the Thailand Grand Prix after star rider Bezzecchi smashed the circuit record in Friday practice despite rain drops impacting the grip levels.

Lapping the Buriram track in 1m28.526s on the factory RS-GP, the Italian finished more than four tenths clear of the chasing pack, led by reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

Bezzecchi and Aprilia had ended the 2025 season with back-to-back wins in Portimao and Valencia, but it was unclear how they would have fared if the elder Marquez hadn’t been injured in a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Speaking following Bezzecchi’s record-breaking lap, Gresini rider Alex Marquez stressed that the Thailand weekend shouldn’t be used as a yardstick to determine the pecking order in 2026.

Asked if Bezzecchi is unreachable this weekend, he said: "It's always possible to beat the riders that are there.

“It will be difficult, of course, and if we will not be able to go faster than him, no panic. We will have 21 races in front of us. So, here [this season] will be so long, no panic, keep calm.

“We need to build our things. Maybe for some reason here Aprilia is better, in some tracks we also have potential, [we] just take the profit.”

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marc Marquez labelled Bezzecchi as the favourite for victory on Sunday, suggesting that his rival is better at exploiting a special tyre casing that Michelin has designed for the Indonesia and Thailand rounds.

“We need to understand well, because already Bezzecchi was super fast in Indonesia and in Mandalika with this casing,” he said.

“We need to understand that here and in Mandalika we are using a different casing. And already there he was super fast, here he's super fast. So it looks like for some reason he's able to be super consistent and super fast in a single lap. Just more speed.

“It's true that at the moment I couldn't follow him, but let's see if tomorrow I can follow him a few laps in the sprint race, because at the moment he's the favourite one.”

Marquez’s factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia believes Bezzecchi has as much as four tenths up on his rivals at Buriram.

“We saw that Aprilia with Bezzecchi was really competitive,” he said. “At this moment, he has three or four tenths faster than the other bike with four tenths.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Thai GP: Marco Bezzecchi lays down ominous Friday marker

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Pedro Acosta show

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Pedro Acosta show

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Latest news

Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez

Spanish GP reveals striking Pininfarina designed trophy for inaugural Madrid F1 race

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP reveals striking Pininfarina designed trophy for inaugural Madrid F1 race

Honda reveals alarming cause of "extremely challenging" Aston Martin F1 engine issue

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Honda reveals alarming cause of "extremely challenging" Aston Martin F1 engine issue

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull won't be fighting for Australian GP win

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull won't be fighting for Australian GP win