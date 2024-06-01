All Series
MotoGP Italian GP

Ducati says Pramac hasn’t confirmed its 2025 MotoGP deal yet

Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli says Pramac has not given written confirmation that it will continue with the Italian MotoGP manufacturer in 2025.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi told DAZN that his squad will be the only satellite structure with factory Ducatis in 2025.

This comes after Marc Marquez, who looks like he will be passed over in favour of Jorge Martin for the factory team Ducati seat, told the media on Thursday that racing for Pramac in 2025 is “not an option”.

As it stands, if Pramac activates its contract with Ducati for 2025 it will have exclusive factory support for the next two years.

For Marquez, staying at Ducati hinges on moving to the factory team or staying at Gresini with a factory bike, otherwise he may switch manufacturer altogether – with an offer on the table from KTM a possibility.

Speaking to motogp.com on Saturday morning, Grassilli is happy to hear Borsoi wants to continue with Ducati amid rumours it could switch to Yamaha, but says nothing has been officially confirmed.

“As I told you before, we’ve worked a lot from the beginning of the season to have Pramac for the next two years,” he said.

“Of course we are very happy for what Gino said yesterday. We have not yet had the confirmation written, we are looking forward to having it as soon as possible.”

Gino Borsoi, Pramac Racing

Gino Borsoi, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Grassilli did not rule out the possibility of there being five GP25s on the grid in 2025, with Marquez getting the fifth at Gresini, but says it’s not an option the time being.

“I will answer you at the end of the year, because honestly speaking we want to concentrate on this race, this weekend. We don’t know yet, honestly speaking,” he added.

“In this moment, it is not on the table this option.”

Ducati told Motorsport.com earlier this week that it would not make its announcement on its final factory team line-up for 2025 at Mugello.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Thursday that Ducati’s decision had been made and 2023 runner-up and current championship leader Martin will step up.

Watch: What we learned on Friday! | 2024 #ItalianGP

Lewis Duncan
Pramac Racing
