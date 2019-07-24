MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso feels Ducati has been out-developed by rivals

shares
comments
Dovizioso feels Ducati has been out-developed by rivals
By:
Co-author: Pablo Elizalde
Jul 24, 2019, 1:38 PM

Ducati's MotoGP rivals have made more progress with their bikes than the Italian manufacturer during the 2019 season, according Andrea Dovizioso.

Dovizioso, who scored four wins on his way to second place in the standings in 2018, sits 58 points behind Honda's points leader Marc Marquez at the midpoint of the 2019 campaign.

The Ducati rider took victory in the season-opening race in Qatar, but has not finished on the podium since the Italian GP four races ago, while Marquez was won four of the last six races.

Read Also:

The Italian feels that while the Marquez/Honda package has got stronger, rivals like Suzuki and Yamaha have also out-developed Ducati so far this year.

"It's not so much that our bike has not grown enough, it's that the competition has grown more than Ducati," Dovizioso told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.

"The Honda and Marquez package is stronger; the Suzuki riders have taken a step forward and their bike has also improved; the Yamaha is more competitive than last year and all that. With all the skilled riders were have in MotoGP nowadays the championship is more complicated.

"So instead of being stronger in our fight with Marc, we find ourselves in a situation in which we are struggling. Marquez is fighting for victory in every race and there's also riders who are often faster than us."

Ducati's main weakness with its recent bikes has been the turning, something Dovizioso acknowledges does not have an easy fix.

Asked why it has been easier for Honda to solve its power struggles while Ducati has not been able to sort its turning, Dovizioso said: "Technically it's a lot easier to gain power, because the thing about making progress with the turning is that it's a combination of many things. There's no perfect recipe.

"Increasing the power is a different things, it's easier."

Dovizioso feels five-time champion Marquez, the champion for the past three years, is currently riding better than at any point during his career.

"Marc is a very strong rider who also never stops learning," he added. "He doesn't have ups and downs and a rider who is always improving never goes backwards, he always stays where he is or gets even better.

"Almost all of them are going backwards. Most of the riders have those ups and downs. But the good riders, the smart ones, might improve more or less, but they never go backwards."

Next article
Lorenzo to miss next two MotoGP races

Previous article

Lorenzo to miss next two MotoGP races

Next article

Quartararo form acting as "stimulation" for Rossi, Vinales

Quartararo form acting as "stimulation" for Rossi, Vinales
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
03:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
08:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
03:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
07:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
08:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
08:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
03:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
07:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.