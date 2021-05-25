Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

By:

Ducati has announced it will retain Jack Miller in its factory MotoGP team for the 2022 season alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

The Italian marque signed Bagnaia to a two-year deal with its works squad beginning in 2021, but Miller only had a firm one-season contract with an option for a second.

Miller – who has been part of the Ducati family since 2018 when he joined Pramac – came under pressure at the start of 2021 after a lacklustre opening to his campaign, with various issues in the Qatar double-header leaving him with just two ninth-place results, while a crash in Portugal only added to his woes.

However, Miller has shot back into championship contention after taking a first victory in five years at the Spanish Grand Prix before backing it up with a win in the flag-to-flag French GP.

Ahead of Ducati's home round at Mugello, it has announced it has taken up the option on Miller's contract for 2022.

"We are delighted to be able to announce that we will continue with Miller also in 2022," Ducati general manager Gigi Dall'Igna said.

"In this first season, Jack has shown great talent, professionalism, and strong determination.

"He was able to secure two important victories in different conditions after a tough start to the season.

"For sure, he is one of the riders that better knows how to understand our Desmosedici GP to fully take advantage of its potential in any condition, as the recent success in Le Mans has demonstrated.

"As always, our goal remains the championship title, and we believe that with Jack and Pecco, we will be among the main protagonists of the 2022 title charge."

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As well as Miller and Bagnaia, Ducati also currently has Pramac rookie Jorge Martin firmed up for 2022.

Martin is currently out with injury following a nasty crash during the Portuguese GP weekend but is expected to return for the Catalan GP next week.

Read Also:

His Pramac teammate Johann Zarco only has a one-year deal at present, but his place for 2022 with Pramac and Ducati is set to be firmed up soon.

Ducati is also expected to announce the continuing of its relationship with Pramac from 2022 in the coming days.

The Italian marque's other satellite squad Avintia – currently fielding Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini – is set to quite MotoGP at the end of the season, with Ducati linked to a deal with Valentino Rossi's incoming VR46 squad for 2022.

Ahead of this weekend's Mugello round, Bagnaia, Zarco and Miller currently sit second, third and fourth in the championship and within 16 points of leader Fabio Quartararo.

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
Series MotoGP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Ducati Team
Author Lewis Duncan

