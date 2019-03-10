Ducati protest rejected, Dovizioso keeps Qatar win
MotoGP stewards have thrown out a protest against Ducati following Sunday evening's 2019 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix, meaning Andrea Dovizioso keeps his victory.
Dovizioso's narrow win over Marc Marquez was thrown into doubt when it emerged that four manufacturers had lodged a protest against Ducati's newly-introduced rear tyre winglet.
An investigation was launched after the race, but ultimately it was deemed by MotoGP's technical delegates that the part in question is legal.
A MotoGP press statement said that "based on guidelines and regulations currently in force, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel rejected [the] protests."
It means both Dovizioso's victory and Danilo Petrucci's sixth place finish are now final, although the statement added that "an appeals process is ongoing."
