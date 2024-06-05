All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP

Ducati officially announces Marc Marquez for its 2025 factory MotoGP team

Ducati has officially announced that it has signed eight-time world champion Marc Marquez to race for its factory MotoGP team, confirming earlier Motorsport.com reports.

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On Monday, Motorsport.com broke the news that Ducati had made a U-turn on its decision to promote championship leader Jorge Martin from Pramac to its factory squad.

The way was paved for Marquez to go to the factory Ducati team when Aprilia announced it had signed a multi-year deal with Martin.

With Marquez stating at the Italian Grand Prix that racing on a factory bike at Pramac was "not an option" for him, Ducati's hopes of being able to keep both Martin and Marquez were dashed.

Marquez's form on the 2023-spec Ducati at Gresini this season, coupled with his high marketing value, meant the Italian manufacturer could not afford to lose him to a rival marque.

Ducati informed Martin of its decision on Sunday at the Italian GP.

On Wednesday, Ducati officially announced that it had signed Marquez for 2025 on a two-year deal to partner reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

"I am very happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season," Marquez said.

"Basically, from the first contact with the Desmosedici GP, I enjoyed riding it and adapted well straight away.

"From that moment on, I knew that my goal was to continue this path, to continue to grow, and to move to the team where Francesco Bagnaia has been the world champion for two years in a row.

"I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me.

"Finally, I want to thank Nadia [Padovani], Carlo [Merlini], Michele [Masini], and the entire Gresini Racing family for opening the door of their team to me at a delicate time in my career.

"Now, we will continue to have fun and give it our all in what remains of the current season, which is my priority right now."

Franceso Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Franceso Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At the factory Ducati squad, Marquez replaces Enea Bastianini, who is set to ride a KTM next year - as reported by Motorsport.com.

The move is a clear example of Marquez's authority in the championship, as in just four days he has been able to change the minds of Ducati's top management.

The Italian executives succumbed to the Spanish rider's demands following his refusal to ride for Pramac.

In the face of that bluntness and the threat of signing for KTM or Aprilia, Ducati's management was fearful of losing Marquez, the series' main attraction amid a popularity growth, in part due to the #93 rider's performances on a Desmosedici.

Although the details of the deal between the two parties were agreed at Mugello last weekend, the announcement has been delayed due to various legal hurdles.

After an eleven-year stint at Honda, with whom he won six titles out of a possible seven between 2013 and 2019, Marquez decided to end his spell at the Japanese brand and give up on the last year of his remaining contract (2024), driven by the ordeal he went through since his accident at Jerez in 2020, in which he broke his arm.

Then came four operations and a lot of confusion due to the lack of competitiveness of a very difficult bike, which led him to suffer countless crashes.

A third of the season has been enough for Marquez to use his speed, influence and image multiplier effect to persuade Claudio Domenicali and Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati's CEO and general manager respectively, who make the most important decisions.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dall'Igna said of the announcement: "First of all, I want to thank both Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin for all their work with us over the last few years, and I wish them all the best for the future.

"This season, they have shown they have reached an incredible level, and we are sure they will be in the title fight until the end.

"Deciding on Bagnaia's new team-mate in the Ducati Lenovo Team was not easy, as we had a list of very strong riders to choose from.

"In the end, our choice fell on an unquestionable talent like Marc Marquez. In just a few races, he has managed to adapt perfectly to our Desmosedici GP, and his innate ambition pushes him to grow continuously.

"In the box, we will have two riders who together hold 11 world titles, and being able to count on their experience and maturity will be invaluable for our growth as well."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin didn't make Aprilia MotoGP decision "out of anger”, says Rivola
Next article Timeline: Marc Marquez’s path to becoming a factory Ducati MotoGP rider

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
The immediate fallout from Marquez's Ducati MotoGP power play

The immediate fallout from Marquez's Ducati MotoGP power play

MotoGP
The immediate fallout from Marquez's Ducati MotoGP power play
Bastianini set to ride a KTM in 2025 MotoGP season

Bastianini set to ride a KTM in 2025 MotoGP season

MotoGP
Bastianini set to ride a KTM in 2025 MotoGP season
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Latest news

Racing world reacts to the passing of legend Parnelli Jones

Racing world reacts to the passing of legend Parnelli Jones

Indy IndyCar
Racing world reacts to the passing of legend Parnelli Jones
Canada will put Mercedes' perpetual F1 discourse to the test

Canada will put Mercedes' perpetual F1 discourse to the test

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Canada will put Mercedes' perpetual F1 discourse to the test
How Formula E’s open-door approach to manufacturers is paying off

How Formula E’s open-door approach to manufacturers is paying off

FE Formula E
How Formula E’s open-door approach to manufacturers is paying off
Motorsport Ireland reveals “progressive step” to revive WRC bid

Motorsport Ireland reveals “progressive step” to revive WRC bid

WRC WRC
Motorsport Ireland reveals “progressive step” to revive WRC bid

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global