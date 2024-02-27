All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP

Ducati "in no hurry" to re-sign Bagnaia beyond MotoGP 2024

The factory Ducati team says it is discussing with MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia’s management over a new deal but is “in no hurry” to sign.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Italian snapped a 15-year title drought for Ducati in 2022 when he beat Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo to the championship, marking the Italian brand’s first since 2007.

Bagnaia then successfully defended his crown in 2023, fending off Ducati rival Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing in a showdown at the final round of the season.

With his contract up for renewal at the end of the season, Bagnaia is a major piece of the 2025 rider market – though a move away from Ducati is unlikely.

Read Also:

Speaking to motogp.com after pre-season testing – in which Bagnaia was dominant on the 2024 Ducati – team manager Davide Tardozzi offered an update on contract negotiations with the world champion.

“We are discussing the latest details with his manager,” Tardozzi said.

“We are in no hurry. Pecco is already focused on the 2024 championship and seeing how the first race in Losail goes. But we are trying to finalise things as soon as possible. There is no deadline.

Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Both parties want to stay together, Pecco wants to stay at Ducati and we also want him to stay with us. So, I think it’s a matter of time. We will try to do it as soon as possible but, again, without rushing.”

Only four riders coming into the 2024 season are contracted beyond the year: Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta at KTM, and Johann Zarco and Luca Marini with Honda.

Ducati has a stacked roster of riders who will be gunning for a factory team seat in 2025, including Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and new Gresini signing Marc Marquez.

Had Martin won the championship in 2023, he would have automatically earned a promotion to the factory Ducati team.

Bastianini – who was signed to the works team over Martin for 2023 – remains for 2024, and appears to have found his form again in pre-season testing after an injury-hit campaign last year.

Bagnaia will begin his second title defence on 10 March in Qatar.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article LCR boss feels Honda's MotoGP approach "much more efficient" in 2024

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer

Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer

MotoGP

Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer

Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing

Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing

MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Francesco Bagnaia
More from
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

New Ducati fairing has "really good potential", says Bagnaia

New Ducati fairing has "really good potential", says Bagnaia

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

New Ducati fairing has "really good potential", says Bagnaia New Ducati fairing has "really good potential", says Bagnaia

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Ducati Team
More from
Ducati Team
Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini

Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini

MotoGP

Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini

Ducati's Dall'Igna "very disappointed" to lose key tech man to Yamaha

Ducati's Dall'Igna "very disappointed" to lose key tech man to Yamaha

MotoGP

Ducati's Dall'Igna "very disappointed" to lose key tech man to Yamaha Ducati's Dall'Igna "very disappointed" to lose key tech man to Yamaha

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Aragon GP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning" Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team

Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team

How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year

How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year

F1 Formula 1

How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global