Ducati MotoGP boss Dall’Igna confirms Honda approach for 2024
Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has confirmed that Honda did approach him about joining it in MotoGP next season, as it hoped to convince Marc Marquez to stay put.
On Wednesday, Honda announced that it would be parting ways with Marquez at the end of the current season, one year earlier than his contract expiration date.
Though yet to be officially confirmed, Marquez will move to Gresini next season to ride – in principle – a year-old Ducati bike.
Dall’Igna, who has transformed Ducati from a struggling midfielder to MotoGP’s conqueror over the last 10 years, was thought to be a target for Honda’s recruitment drive for 2024 in order to convince Marquez to stay.
He confirmed as such to Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview, but felt leaving Ducati was not “logical”.
“As is probably normal, some thinking has been done,” Dall’Igna said on Honda approaching him for 2024.
“I am fine in Ducati. I have struggled so much to get to a situation where Ducati is considered a model, to leave now perhaps would not have been logical.
“Then, it is true that what I had to do here I did, it could have been a challenge won and archived and Honda is an equally interesting and important challenge.”
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Honda
Dall’Igna threw his support behind the idea of Marquez joining one of its teams next year at the recent Japanese Grand Prix, but insists this decision has had nothing to do with the factory.
“The operation is all thanks to Gresini, they are the ones who took him, not Ducati,” he added.
“With Marc I talked about many things, but I want to reiterate one thing: it's not my idea.
“It's a team that decided to make a deal with a rider. Clearly then I am happy to see on my bikes riders who are going fast.”
Marquez will slot into a stable of riders already fighting for championships, with the top three in the standings – Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi – all on Ducatis.
Dall’Igna concedes the potential for its ecosystem to be destabilised is a concern, but believes Ducati is well equipped to manage this.
“This is a concern, one of the challenges to be faced,” he said of the amount of top riders Ducati will field in 2024.
“We will have to be good at managing strong riders, with strong characters.
“Beyond Marc, even now there is a concentration of important champions. One more unwieldy one may come along, but it's a job we know how to do.”
Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro
Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro
How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda
How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc
F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.