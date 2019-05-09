Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / French GP / Breaking news

Ducati to remove Mission Winnow branding for French GP

Tickets
shares
comments
Ducati to remove Mission Winnow branding for French GP
By:
1h ago

The factory Ducati MotoGP team will not run its controversial 'Mission Winnow' branding in next weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

The Italian manufacturer follows in the footsteps of the Ferrari Formula 1 team - with which it shares the same title sponsor, Philip Morris International - after the Scuderia scrapped the branding for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

Its entry name will also be changed to simply 'Ducati Team' for the Le Mans race on May 19.

Ducati has instead opted to allow factory riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci to create their own designs that will feature in the spaces where the 'Mission Winnow' logos would normally appear.

“It’s nice to put my name that big on the fairing and to be able to make my own logo,” commented Dovizioso, who finished fourth in last weekend's Spanish GP at Jerez. “It’s something we haven’t done before, and I’m looking forward to see how it will look on my Desmosedici GP in Le Mans.”

Petrucci, fifth in Jerez, added: “Imagine all the photos with my name on a red Desmosedici GP. To ride a Ducati with my name on it in MotoGP is simply fantastic. I would have never dreamed about this.”

The French GP is one of two MotoGP races where Ducati plans to race without its 'Mission Winnow' logos, the other being October's Australian round at Phillip Island.

It appears on course to use the branding for its home race at Mugello, which follows Le Mans, despite the fact a complaint over the Ducati livery had been lodged by the Italian National Consumer Union (UNC) to the country’s Competition Authority earlier this year.

The Ferrari F1 team, meanwhile, is expected to drop the 'Mission Winnow' branding from its cars in June's Canadian GP as well as the French GP at Paul Ricard.

Next article
Comparing the new breed of MotoGP winglets

Previous article

Comparing the new breed of MotoGP winglets
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP Tickets
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Danilo Petrucci
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

First look: Mercedes' Spanish GP updates Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

First look: Mercedes' Spanish GP updates

1h ago
Haas to split specs on Friday to avoid further "confusion" Article
Formula 1

Haas to split specs on Friday to avoid further "confusion"

Russell: "Exciting" updates can turn Williams' season around Article
Formula 1

Russell: "Exciting" updates can turn Williams' season around

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

May 4, 2019
Pre-season testing of the 1990 Rothmans Honda NSR500 02:56
MotoGP

Pre-season testing of the 1990 Rothmans Honda NSR500

Apr 26, 2019

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati to remove Mission Winnow branding for French GP
MotoGP

Ducati to remove Mission Winnow branding for French GP

Comparing the new breed of MotoGP winglets
MotoGP

Comparing the new breed of MotoGP winglets

KTM CEO says Zarco performances "simply unacceptable"
MotoGP

KTM CEO says Zarco performances "simply unacceptable"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.