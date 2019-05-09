Ducati to remove Mission Winnow branding for French GP

The Italian manufacturer follows in the footsteps of the Ferrari Formula 1 team - with which it shares the same title sponsor, Philip Morris International - after the Scuderia scrapped the branding for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

Its entry name will also be changed to simply 'Ducati Team' for the Le Mans race on May 19.

Ducati has instead opted to allow factory riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci to create their own designs that will feature in the spaces where the 'Mission Winnow' logos would normally appear.

“It’s nice to put my name that big on the fairing and to be able to make my own logo,” commented Dovizioso, who finished fourth in last weekend's Spanish GP at Jerez. “It’s something we haven’t done before, and I’m looking forward to see how it will look on my Desmosedici GP in Le Mans.”