Ducati finds it "strange" that Aprilia, KTM are getting MotoGP concessions in 2024

MotoGP announced on the Monday following the Valencia Grand Prix finale that it had finalised the framework for the new concessions system being brought in for 2024.

Its primary aim is to help the struggling Japanese manufacturers get back up towards the front of the field by giving them extra benefits, such as more tyres to test with, unlimited in-season testing and free engine development.



Ducati will be hit hardest by restrictions, with the world champions limited on tyres, testing and banned from fielding any wildcards.



However, under the new ranking system for the concessions, KTM and Aprilia have found themselves gaining more tyres to test with and wildcards.



Aprilia won two grands prix in 2023, while KTM had two sprint wins and six podiums. Honda also won a grand prix, but finished 515 points adrift of Ducati in last in the constructors' table.

Speaking about the new concessions, Ducati's general manager Gigi Dall'Igna said: "I support the concession system, because I think for the show and for the championship it's important to give the possibilities to the other manufacturers that are having some difficulties to improve.



"So, the Japanese, I'm really happy to give them some chances to recover faster.



"Honestly speaking, we give also to Aprilia and KTM an advantage in comparison to us, because we have less tyres to develop the bike during the season, we have no possibility to do the wildcards.



"And so, they [Aprilia and KTM] won some races this season, they fight to win races all the season. So, this seems to me quite strange."



Dall'Igna added that he tried to block KTM and Aprilia – who initially wanted Ducati to have harsher restrictions – from gaining concessions, but a "compromise" had to be reached in order to support the Japanese manufacturers.



"It's unanimous, but we are here, we are part of the show and we consider that supporting the Japanese is more important than blocking the concessions to KTM and Aprilia," he said.



"At the end, we are here for the show and if the show is really good I think it's better for everyone.



"I tried to block the concessions to KTM and Aprilia because in the end it's concessions also to them. But you know, at the end we have to reach a compromise."



Under the old results-based concession system introduced in 2014, Ducati, KTM and Aprilia were all able to take profit to produce race-winning motorcycles.



Yamaha and Honda were never eligible to be a concession manufacturer under the old system, which ceased at the end of 2022 after Aprilia lifted itself out of that status with its improved results.