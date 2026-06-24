Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Austrian GP
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

MotoGP
Czech GP
Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

Red Bull denied claims Racing Bulls is helping – so we analysed their on-track battles

Formula 1
Red Bull denied claims Racing Bulls is helping – so we analysed their on-track battles

Lando Norris gets first look at Madame Tussauds waxwork as he donates race suit

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lando Norris gets first look at Madame Tussauds waxwork as he donates race suit

McLaren F1 fans praise "lovable" Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after viral video

Formula 1
Austrian GP
McLaren F1 fans praise "lovable" Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after viral video

Guenther Steiner warns Toto Wolff will use Mercedes team orders if Ferrari threat grows

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Guenther Steiner warns Toto Wolff will use Mercedes team orders if Ferrari threat grows
MotoGP Czech GP

Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

In a widely expected move, Bagnaia will leave Ducati at the end of this year and join Aprilia for the 2027 MotoGP campaign

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia will officially leave the factory Ducati squad at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season and join rival Aprilia next year.

The two-time series champion is expected to be replaced by KTM star Pedro Acosta, who is set to be announced as Marc Marquez’s team-mate at Ducati for 2027.

But this is no surprise, having been anticipated for some time after a tough 18 months for Bagnaia, who has been second-best to Marquez since the latter joined the factory team in 2025.

Last year saw Marquez dominate his way to a seventh crown, while Bagnaia finished fifth and 257 points behind in an uncharacteristic year for him having previously been Ducati’s top dog.

The Italian was instrumental in bringing back the manufacturer’s glory days, as he ended a 15-year title drought by becoming champion in 2022 before winning again in 2023. 

So Ducati intends to give a fitting farewell to its most successful rider in history after eight seasons aboard a Desmosedici, six of which came with the factory team.

“Pecco is one of those riders with whom the spark was immediate,” said Ducati boss Gigi Dall’Igna. “We identified him and wanted him from a very young age to build a project around him.

“He was fast, but above all, intelligent. The goal was to bring the Desmosedici to the highest level of its potential and together we achieved that.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Lukas Kabon / Anadolu via Getty Images

“In relationships, it is not always easy to recognise and understand when a cycle has come to an end and change becomes necessary.

“The deep bond and mutual affection between us will not change, and that will be key to managing what remains of the season.”

Bagnaia therefore has 13 grands prix to add to his tally of 31 victories with Ducati, whose 2027 line-up will feature no Italian riders for the first time since Casey Stoner and Nicky Hayden in 2010.

“The 2022 title holds a special value for me because it represented the culmination of Ducati’s restructuring process, which allowed us to return to the forefront after an undeniably difficult period,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, as Stoner was the Italian marque’s last champion before Bagnaia, in 2007.

But Bagnaia should remain a frontrunner next year as he joins Aprilia, which has leapfrogged Ducati in the pecking order to lead the 2026 standings with Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

The 29-year-old will partner Bezzecchi with his 2024 title rival Martin set to join Yamaha, which Bagnaia did consider, but he had concerns about the team that is bottom of the standings.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

Top Comments
More from
Oriol Puigdemont

Ducati announces Marc Marquez contract extension through 2028

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati announces Marc Marquez contract extension through 2028

Why MotoGP cannot afford to forget Marco Bezzecchi’s slap

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Why MotoGP cannot afford to forget Marco Bezzecchi’s slap

How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

MotoGP
Italian GP
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
More from
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia suggests Balaton Park will be dropped amid lack of safety changes

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Francesco Bagnaia suggests Balaton Park will be dropped amid lack of safety changes

Francesco Bagnaia hopes Mugello podium marks end of MotoGP ‘nightmare’

MotoGP
MotoGP
Italian GP
Francesco Bagnaia hopes Mugello podium marks end of MotoGP ‘nightmare’

Francesco Bagnaia: Losing Italian GP podium late on would have been a "disaster"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Italian GP
Francesco Bagnaia: Losing Italian GP podium late on would have been a "disaster"
More from
Aprilia Racing Team

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Jorge Martin: “Game on” between Aprilia and Ducati after Marc Marquez’s recent wins

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Jorge Martin: “Game on” between Aprilia and Ducati after Marc Marquez’s recent wins

Pirelli's Brno test ends with Aprilia on top and minor crash for Marc Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Pirelli's Brno test ends with Aprilia on top and minor crash for Marc Marquez

Latest news

Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ferrari set to follow Austria engine updates with new turbo after F1's summer break

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Austrian GP
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

MotoGP
Czech GP
Ducati confirms Francesco Bagnaia's exit for MotoGP 2027

Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
Cal Crutchlow calls for MotoGP weather protocol after sweltering Czech GP

Feature

Discover prime content

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Richard Asher
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP
View more