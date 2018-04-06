Ducati closer to renewing Dovizioso than Lorenzo

Ducati is “pretty confident” it will soon renew Andrea Dovizioso's MotoGP contract, but admits it is yet to start negotiations with Jorge Lorenzo.

Both Ducati riders' contracts expire at the end of the year, and it is Dovizioso who has established himself as the marque's benchmark rider, having won seven races since the start of 2017.

Dovizoso's performances have left Ducati in a difficult spot come contract renewal time, with its leading rider earning a base salary of less than two million euros compared to Lorenzo's 12 million.

In Argentina, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi revealed there's a growing optimism that the manufacturer will manage to keep hold of Dovizioso.

“We already started to have some negotiations with Andrea's manager, and we are pretty confident that we finalise soon,” Tardozzi told MotoGP.com.

“Soon doesn't mean one or two days, but we are talking about, really, details.”

Tardozzi said, however, that the negotiations with Lorenzo – who previously said he was “not wasting a minute” with thoughts of his Ducati future – have yet to start.

“On Jorge's side, we haven't started yet because... mainly he doesn't want to do it because his situation at the moment is more [to] focus on results, like we would like him to be, too.

“Anyway, as we always said, we are happy about both riders. Even if people think that Jorge is not working very good with Ducati, we think that potential of Jorge is very, very high, and we still keep confidence on him, then we would like to go on.”

For his part, Dovizioso – who has also had discussions with Honda and Suzuki – remained tight-lipped about his current contract situation.

Asked why he was yet to sign a new Ducati deal, he said: “You're asking the wrong person. Ducati have their reasons, so I don't know how to respond. I'll talk when a decision is made.

"Everyone wants the right thing for themselves. I have my own ideas and visions. Marriages are made together.”

Dovizioso also said he was relishing his place as Ducati's leading rider, as he and the manufacturer have gone through some challenging times since he joined in 2013.

“I'm pleased to be the focal point for Ducati,” he said. “It was my goal, especially after all these years in which we've also had many difficulties.

“Now to be able to be Ducati's top rider and to have won their trust, which in the past was not like it is now, is for me a great satisfaction. Of course, this doesn't make a contract, but we'll see.”

Queried if the possible departure of Lorenzo would surprise him, Dovizioso replied: "No."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont