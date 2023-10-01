Subscribe
Previous / Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future Next / “I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

Ducati MotoGP boss Gigi Dall'Igna says it is ‘pleasing’ to see Marc Marquez show interest in riding a year-old Desmosedici and suggested he might have already decided to leave Honda.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Matteo Nugnes
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Speculation regarding Marquez’s future has dominated headlines in the past month, amid question marks over whether the Spaniard will see out his Honda contract in 2024.

Gresini has emerged as the best alternative for the six-time time champion should he decide to walk out of his Honda deal, a scenario that would see him team up with brother Alex Marquez and race a GP23 next year.

Marquez himself has been tight-lipped about his next career move, stressing after his first podium of the season in the Japanese GP on Sunday that the result won’t impact his decision.

But Dall’Igna suggested at Motegi that Marquez may have already made up his mind and could be planning to move to Ducati with a year still left on his Honda contract.

"Marc is one of the strongest riders in history, so the fact that he strongly wants to get on a Ducati can only be pleasing,” Dall’Igna told Sky TV

“This is the most important comment I can make. He decided to leave a Honda to get on an unofficial Ducati, even more so he underlines the fact that he wants our bike and [that] can only please [us]." 

Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager

Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pressed further on his comments, Dall’Igna said a potential Ducati move for Marquez was far from done and the Spaniard will still need to find a way to be released from his Honda contract.

"This is what I heard, clearly there is no official announcement yet,” he added. “I believe that there are many things to do, that there is a complicated contract to break, in the event that he clearly wants to break it. 

“It seems to me that, however, the statements he made are these and from our point of view it is pleasing."

Dall'Igna said he is aware of the impact Marquez could have on Ducati, with his arrival having the potential to unsettle its existing line-up led by 2022 champion Francesco Bagnaia.

"The arrival is all to be defined and evaluated, because there isn't an official announcement yet. I only commented on the statements that Marc made about our bike,” he said.

“This year we are still focused on the championship, which has many things to say. 

“Then Marc is certainly a cumbersome rider for many reasons and there is a concern that he could break some balance. This will eventually be part of the game and it will be up to us to manage it." 

shares
comments

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

“I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
How Alpine is preparing its new LMDh car for 2024 WEC season

How Alpine is preparing its new LMDh car for 2024 WEC season

WEC

How Alpine is preparing its new LMDh car for 2024 WEC season How Alpine is preparing its new LMDh car for 2024 WEC season

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

Why Honda MotoGP team wouldn't block Marc Marquez's exit

Why Honda MotoGP team wouldn't block Marc Marquez's exit

MotoGP

Why Honda MotoGP team wouldn't block Marc Marquez's exit Why Honda MotoGP team wouldn't block Marc Marquez's exit

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup

Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs Charlotte Roval is Kyle Busch's "last shot" to stay in playoffs

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

F1 Formula 1

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe