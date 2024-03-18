All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP

Ducati announces Aldeguer signing for 2025, but not where he will race

Ducati has officially announced that it has signed a contract with Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer for the Spaniard to make his MotoGP debut in 2025.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

First reported by Motorsport.com last month, Ducati has agreed terms with Aldeguer to ride factory machinery from next year.

However, while expected to be with Pramac, the official release from Ducati does not explicitly state what team the 18-year-old will be placed at.

Aldeguer has been one of the top paddock prospects for the last couple of years, with a move to MotoGP in 2025 widely expected after he won five grands prix for Speed Up in Moto2 last season on his way to third in the championship.

He has been linked to several MotoGP rides for 2024, including Honda, but elected to remain in Moto2 with Speed Up to see out the rest of his contract.

Motorsport.com understands Aldeguer's Ducati contract - which runs for two years with an option to extend that until at least 2028 - for his MotoGP debut carries with it a base salary of around €300,000.

"I wish to warmly welcome Fermin into the Ducati family and we can't wait to see him already on the Desmosedici GP," Ducati general manager Gigi Dall'Igna said.

"I am very happy about this agreement because Aldeguer is one of the strongest riders of the new generation of the world championship.

Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"In the last years, we have followed his evolution and during last season he showed an incredible speed.

"He is a very young guy with fantastic potential and characteristics to do well and we will give him all the technical support to make him grow."

Aldeguer's signing also comes a week on from Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi telling Motorsport.com that he felt like 2023 runner-up Jorge Martin's time with the squad "has come to a bit of an end."

Martin's contract with Pramac runs out at the end of this season, with the Spaniard making no secret of his desire to move to a factory team.

Had he won the 2023 championship, he would have been automatically promoted to the factory Ducati team alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

Aldeguer's signing is the second contract Ducati has inked with a rider in the last two weeks, after agreeing new terms with double world champion Bagnaia through to the end of 2026.

Alongside Bagnaia and Aldeguer, only Honda's Luca Marini and LCR counterpart Johann Zarco, and KTM's Brad Binder have firm deals in place beyond this season.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article BMW 'looking closely' at a future MotoGP entry

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Why Acosta's MotoGP debut outshone Marquez's a decade earlier

Why Acosta's MotoGP debut outshone Marquez's a decade earlier

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Why Acosta's MotoGP debut outshone Marquez's a decade earlier Why Acosta's MotoGP debut outshone Marquez's a decade earlier
Yamaha “not magicians” as it's left “not happy” after Qatar MotoGP round

Yamaha “not magicians” as it's left “not happy” after Qatar MotoGP round

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Yamaha “not magicians” as it's left “not happy” after Qatar MotoGP round Yamaha “not magicians” as it's left “not happy” after Qatar MotoGP round
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring

Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring Hawksworth “knew it was going to be a battle” for GTD Pro win at Sebring
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues NASCAR and Goodyear baffled by Bristol tire wear issues
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol
Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again" Kyle Larson would prefer "never to run a race like that again"

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global