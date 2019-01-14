Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

shares
comments
Ducati names
Oriol Puigdemont
By: Oriol Puigdemont
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
12h ago

Ducati has “three good candidates” to partner Andrea Dovizioso at its works MotoGP team in 2020, sporting director Paolo Ciabatti says.

Danilo Petrucci was promoted from satellite team Pramac to replace Jorge Lorenzo at the factory outfit this year but, unlike every other works rider on the grid, he was handed only a one-year contract.

To keep his seat past 2019, Petrucci will have to see off competition from Jack Miller, who will ride a factory-spec Desmosedici bike for Pramac, and the Aussie's new teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who will have a 2018-spec Ducati.

“The results of Petrucci, Jack and Pecco will lead us to decide which rider will be in the official team in 2020,” Ciabatti told Motorsport.com.

“We have three good candidates to fight for the 2020 factory ride.”

Bagnaia, the 21-year-old protege of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, impressed in post-season premier-class testing with Pramac at Valencia and Jerez.

Ducati had handed him a MotoGP deal even before the start of his title-winning Moto2 2018 campaign, in which he sealed the championship with a race to spare.

“Pecco did an amazing season in Moto2,” Ciabatti said.

“We hired him in January and it was a gamble. We signed him thinking about our future, and now we know it was the right decision.

“Next year he will ride a 2018 Desmosedici, and we've demonstrated that it is a very competitive bike, although I expect the 2019 [version] to be even more competitive.

“Debuting in MotoGP is always difficult, but I think he will learn a lot and very quickly, having Jack as reference [at Pramac].”

Ciabatti said earlier that Petrucci - whose best result in MotoGP is second place, achieved on four occasions – still needed to prove it to Ducati that he was able to win races.

The sporting director has since added, however, that he didn't expect the new works rider to target beating Dovizioso right away.

“Danilo will have to face more pressure, and his goal will be to win for the first time and always fight to end up within the top five,” Ciabatti said.

“Danilo's target isn't beating Dovizioso, although if he can do it, that would be perfect.

“The idea is that he needs to gain confidence rather than try to show that he's better than Dovi.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Alma Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Alma Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Previous article

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Danilo Petrucci , Jack Miller , Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider 04:46
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider

Jan 2, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:52
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

Nov 17, 2018

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati names
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list
Formula 1

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.