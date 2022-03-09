Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand"
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Dovizioso, Yamaha "don't have answer" to “very bad” Qatar MotoGP

RNF Racing rider Andrea Dovizioso says his MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix was hindered by front tyre pressure problems which he and Yamaha 'don’t have the answer' for.

Dovizioso, Yamaha "don't have answer" to “very bad” Qatar MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The 15-time MotoGP race winner and three-time championship runner-up made his factory Yamaha debut with the RNF Racing team in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opener in Qatar.

After eight years of riding Ducati machinery and with no Yamaha experience since 2012 when he was a Tech 3 rider, Dovizioso has struggled since he returned to racing following a sabbatical for the final five rounds of 2021 with Petronas SRT.

Admitting after pre-season testing that he was beginning to understand the way to ride the M1, but was still “losing too much” on the bike, Dovizioso’s Qatar weekend was extremely difficult.

Qualifying down in 20th having been hindered by windy conditions on Saturday, Dovizioso finished the race 14th and 27.3s off of winner Enea Bastianini as he battled with a high front tyre pressure.

“At the beginning of the race we had some issues about [front tyre] pressure,” he revealed.

“Something happened, Yamaha has to understand. But all Yamahas had problems with that.

“It was locking the front in strange places, I didn’t understand, I lost the front two times, I went off the track and when I saw the pressure I understood why.

“That was the beginning and it was very, very bad and I was losing a lot.

“After that I was able to ride alone and I was able to ride in a normal way, and lap times become acceptable at 1m55.5s, 1m55.4s.

“So that was not that fast, but acceptable and like what we can do.

“But I was really on the back. And I also finished the tyre, but this is normal because of the way you have to ride the Yamaha now.

“When you are struggling with the front and you are not able to make speed in the corners, you use a lot the rear tyre on the edge and you can’t do that because you lost the tyre.

“So, it wasn’t the best.”

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dovizioso added that though the high front tyre pressure was causing him major issues, it wasn’t actually the main problem he faced on the Yamaha and that it only exacerbated it.

“I don’t have the good answer because they have to study, they have some ideas,” he said when asked if he thought his tyre pressure problem was track-specific.

“But this wasn’t the problem, it just increased the problems.

“So, it was very bad, especially the feeling at the beginning.

“When you have a problem of pressure it’s not a problem of the bike. So, we have to understand and manage it in a better way.”

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo also suffered from his front tyre pressure getting too high last Sunday and meant he could do no better than ninth to kick of a title defence he later admitted he is “worried” about.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand"
Previous article

Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand"
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand" Qatar GP
MotoGP

Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand"

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Gardner slams Darryn Binder's Qatar MotoGP "disaster" riding Qatar GP
MotoGP

Gardner slams Darryn Binder's Qatar MotoGP "disaster" riding

Andrea Dovizioso More from
Andrea Dovizioso
Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Qatar GP
MotoGP

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Dovizioso unhappy with “useless” Qatar MotoGP schedule Qatar GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso unhappy with “useless” Qatar MotoGP schedule

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Latest news

Dovizioso, Yamaha "don't have answer" to “very bad” Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso, Yamaha "don't have answer" to “very bad” Qatar MotoGP

Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand"
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Underwhelming Qatar MotoGP race "difficult to understand"

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Gardner slams Darryn Binder's Qatar MotoGP "disaster" riding
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner slams Darryn Binder's Qatar MotoGP "disaster" riding

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
22 h
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.