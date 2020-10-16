Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon

Dovizioso ended up 1.3 seconds off the best pace on the combined practice times at Aragon on Friday down in 13th having found it difficult to generate heat in his tyres in the cold conditions.

The Italian says his main issue was generating heat on the right-hand side of his Michelin rubber but "doesn't understand" why this is the case.

Though FP3 has been delayed by 30 minutes to allow for track temperatures to rise to a safe point, Dovizioso expects it to be "difficult" to make any gains on laptime to lift himself up the combined order into the top 10 to secure direct passage into Q2.

"I don't know why we couldn't put the right temperature on the front and rear tyres, and we couldn't push, we couldn't put that intensity, especially on the right corners," Dovizioso said.

"On the left corners I wasn't too bad compared to last year. But on the right corners it was the points where I was losing compared to last year.

"I'm a bit worried about tomorrow because the wind will be maybe OK, but to be able to push and put the lap time will be difficult. I don't understand why this happens, especially in this track.

"Tomorrow we will understand a bit more because the wind will be normal, and the limit will be the same. This means it's just the temperature on the tyre."

He added: "I'm a bit worried about tomorrow morning. If the wind will be normal it will help us, but to go faster than the lap time of this afternoon will be very hard."

No Ducati currently occupies a provisional Q2 place, with Avintia's Johann Zarco the leading Desmosedici runner in 11th on the GP19.

Pramac's Jack Miller – who was on the podium at Aragon last year with Dovizioso – says the Ducati's famed turning problems have been accentuated by the wind, but believes he can improve if wind lessens over the weekend.

"We are struggling in the wind like hell," Miller said. "Sector one, sector two, very difficult. Hopefully looks like the wind is coming down tomorrow and the next day.

"The wind is the biggest issue, that's for certain. All the Ducatis seemed to be struggling, I think much like it was in day one at Barcelona we all struggled in the wind and as the wind died off, we were able to be more competitive.

"It's just the way the bike works. For sure the big front fairing doesn't help, but in the wind the biggest thing you need is a bike that turns and we struggle still with this issue of turning on a perfect day.

"The problem is amplified when you turn into the wind."