R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Race in
03 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
18 days
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
34 days
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
48 days
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
62 days
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
69 days
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
83 days
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
90 days
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
104 days
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
139 days
R
MotoGP
British GP
29 Aug
Race in
153 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
167 days
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
174 days
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
188 days
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
195 days
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
209 days
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
216 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
230 days
Bagnaia: "Not possible" to replicate Quartararo's Jerez win
MotoGP / News

Dovizioso's manager doubts MotoGP race return in 2021 with Aprilia

By:

Andrea Dovizioso's manager Simone Battistella says "I don't think there is a chance" his rider will race the Aprilia in 2021, despite agreeing to test the bike next month.

Dovizioso's manager doubts MotoGP race return in 2021 with Aprilia

The 15-time MotoGP race winner was ousted from his Ducati seat at the end of 2020 and has taken a sabbatical in 2021 having turned down a race seat offer from Aprilia.

But earlier this month Aprilia announced it would undertake a three-day private test at Jerez on April 12-14 with Dovizioso riding the RS-GP.

It remains to be seen what the ultimate aim of the test is for both parties, but Battistella has put hopes of Dovizioso lining up on the RS-GP in a race this year on ice – while revealing no other tests have been planned for the time being.

“Well, I don’t think there is a chance this season,” he told Motogp.com.

“For sure he wants to do the test and he accepted the invitation of Aprilia.

“He was very keen to jump back on a MotoGP bike. We’re working for 2022, though. We’re not thinking about 2021.

“It’s just a test for the moment. We didn’t plan or speak about anything else.

“There may be another test or more testing, but at the moment we just decided to do this one and take it from there.”

Read Also:

Dovizioso’s plans for 2021 centre on remaining race fit for a full-time return in 2022, with the Italian undertaking a campaign in motocross racing this year.

As a concession manufacturer, Aprilia is allowed to field a rider as a wildcard at six events in 2021 – opening the door for Dovizioso to line up on the grid should both parties desire.

Aleix Espargaro, who has previously called Dovizioso his favourite rider in MotoGP, said on Thursday in Qatar that he ‘couldn’t wait’ for the three-time championship runner-up’s feedback on the RS-GP.

Aprilia also appears to be without a test rider at the moment, after it elected to place Lorenzo Savadori in a race seat over Bradley Smith for 2021.

Smith was not present at the Qatar pre-season test, while Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola noted during the marque’s launch at the start of March that he only “hoped” the Briton would continue in his role.

In 2021, Smith and ex-MotoGP racer Claudio Corti have joined together to set up the Project 109 team and riding school, with the aim of running bikes in the Supersport 300 and 600 categories of the Spanish Superbike Championship.

