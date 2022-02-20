Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Three-time MotoGP championship runner-up Andrea Dovizioso admits he has made gains in understanding the Yamaha for 2022, but is still losing “too much” on the bike.

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The 15-time MotoGP race winner will contest his first full season on a Yamaha since 2012 this year as he continues with RNF Racing – rebranded from Petronas SRT, which he joined on a Yamaha contract from last year’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Dovizioso has been very open about his struggles to adapt his riding style to the Yamaha since last September, having ridden the very different Ducati for eight years between 2013 and 2020.

At the final pre-season test of 2022 in Indonesia, Dovizioso was 19th overall and within a second of the best pace.

Though he feels he has made gains under braking – going as far as to say he is “better” than 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo in this area – he admits he is “still not 100%” in how he turns the bike.

“No, still no, I’m not at 100%. I’m improving, my feeling improved,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he could push on the 2022 Yamaha yet.

“These three days [in Indonesia] have been really much better than Malaysia, we tried the fairing, we tried different things and everything was a bit better in some areas, in other areas still no.

“So, the final result is not as I want because I want to be more in front.

“So, I’m happy if I’m faster. The work we did, I think it was nice, so we tried everything we had to try and we tried to improve.”

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He added: “About the braking, I’m much better. In this moment, I’m even better than Fabio and Fabio is braking really good. I’m just happy to find that way to brake, and this is positive.

“But I’m losing a lot in some other areas – and too much.

“This track is a bit strange because you have to stay always with the angle, so my weak point becomes a bit bigger.

“But on the braking, I’m feeling good and I brake good, but in some areas I was losing too much.

“In three days, I was better and better because I was closer, but I’m still not feeling comfortable to do that and it’s where I have to be better and can help me a lot to be closer and manage the tyre in a better way.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win
Previous article

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to Isle of Man TT's future Prime
TT

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to Isle of Man TT's future

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win
MotoGP

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller
MotoGP

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller

Latest news

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller

Honda ‘showing its muscle’ with its 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda ‘showing its muscle’ with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.