Dorna to remain MotoGP's promoter until 2060 in new FIM deal
A new deal will see Dorna continue to be responsible for MotoGP’s commercial affairs for the next 35 years
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team, Race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dorna has agreed a new long-term deal with the FIM that will see it remain as MotoGP’s promoter until 2060.
The contract, whose length is unprecedented in nature, will also see Dorna retain the promotional rights for the World Superbike Championship, MotoE, JuniorGP World Championship and the new Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.
The Spain-based organisation has been at the helm of MotoGP since 1992 and has played a major role in expanding the popularity of the championship, particularly in newer markets in Asia.
Under their current arrangement, the FIM handles various operational aspects of MotoGP, including the safety of riders, while the commercial matters are managed by Dorna.
Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, said: “We’re very proud to announce this agreement with the FIM. It is fantastic news for the sport, and our fans around the world, that this partnership is guaranteed to continue. We have built something truly special and will continue to grow the sport even further, working together.
“Being able to come to such a long-term agreement adds incredible value for MotoGP. In the sports and entertainment landscape of today, the level of consensus we enjoy in MotoGP is something we’re privileged to be part of, and it lays fantastic foundations for our sport to continue its trajectory of growth.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“We want to thank the FIM for their support and we look forward to making MotoGP even bigger and better than ever as we continue our partnership.”
FIM’s president Jorge Viegas described the deal as important not only for MotoGP, but also “for the wider motorcycle racing community that reaps the benefits from the global status, value and presence of this leading series.”
The deal follows Liberty Media agreeing to purchase an 86% stake in Dorna Sports at the beginning of the year in a deal that will value MotoGP at €4.2 billion.
Liberty is currently waiting for regulatory approvals from relevant organisations, including the European Union, before it can complete the purchase.
The American media giant recently announced that it is selling a $825m stake in Formula 1, which it also owns, in order to fund the takeover and cover other corporate expenses, including debt payment.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Audi admits to youth versus experience dilemma over F1 driver choice
Wayne Taylor Racing announces Cadillac return for 2025 IMSA season
Porsche concedes second WEC customer team unlikely in 2025
Williams launches Engineering Academy alongside partner Komatsu
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments