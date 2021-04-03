MotoGP
Rossi "not fast enough" ahead of Doha MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP / Doha GP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

This weekend MotoGP travels to Qatar for the Doha Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Ducati riders unexpectedly led the way in Friday practice for the second round of the 2021 MotoGP team, with factory rider Jack Miller topping FP2 by over three tenths from teammate Francesco Bagnaia. Johann Zarco was third for Pramac while Fabio Quartararo was the top non-Ducati rider in fourth, over four tenths off the pace on the factory Yamaha.

What time does the Doha MotoGP start today?

The Doha GP will get underway at 20:00, the same time as last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

The race distance is set at 22 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021
  • Start time:  20:00 local time /17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 22:30 IST / 2:00 JST (Monday) /  3:00 AEST (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings

Session

Local

time

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

15:40

12:40

13:40

14:40

8:40

5:40

23:40

21:40

18:10

FP2

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

4:00

2:00

22:30

FP3

15:15

12:15

13:15

14:15

8:15

5:15

23:15

21:15

17:45

FP4

19:20

16:20

17:20

18:20

12:20

9:20

2:20

1:20

21:50

Qualifying

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

3:00

2:00

22:30

Warm up

15:40

12:40

13:40

14:40

8:40

5:40

22:40

21:40

18:10

Race 

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

3:00

2:00

22:30

How can I watch the Doha MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Doha MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Doha MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Series MotoGP

Event Doha GP
Event Doha GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
2h
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

