All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP Australian GP

Di Giannantonio to skip final two 2024 MotoGP rounds for surgery

Italian set for surgery following Thailand Grand Prix

Richard Asher
Upd:
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Pit Lane atmosphere
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
28

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio will miss the final two races of the year in favour of surgery on the shoulder he injured in practice for the Austrian Grand Prix in August.

The Italian will undergo an operation on his left shoulder after the Thailand Grand Prix, which follows this weekend’s round in Australia.

If all goes to plan, he will race two successive grands prix in Thailand, where the 2025 season kicks off on 2 March.

Di Giannantonio will remain with the VR46 team next year, but will be riding a factory-spec Ducati for the first time in his career.

“We’ll do the surgery after Thailand,” said di Giannantonio. “It’s the best compromise between doing as many races as possible this year and starting next year in the best condition.

“The plan is to be as ready as possible for the Sepang [pre-season] test and then 100% in time for the first race.

“It’s not fantastic for me because it’s never good to miss races. It’s never good to finish the season a bit earlier than the others.

“But at the same time, it’s an opportunity to be 100% physically fit for next year. So we have to accept this and work with it.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I wanted to do as many races as possible. If there was the opportunity to do all the races this year before the surgery, I would have taken it. But it wasn’t possible. The doctor said the limit would be Thailand.

“We also have to work at 100% for these two races so I can finish this year with a nice vibe.”

Despite the operation plan, Di Giannantonio said pain was becoming less of an issue and was upbeat for the weekend’s racing at a circuit where he scored a podium in 2023 aboard his Gresini Ducati.

“I’m actually feeling better already, but inside the shoulder it’s a bit weak. That’s the main reason for the surgery. I hope I can ride with fewer pain killers this weekend!

“This track is just amazing, I love the island vibe and the country too. Last year was super good for us so the goal is to try and get the same feeling on the bike as last year. I really hope to back fighting for the top five and maybe for the podium.”

Di Giannantonio’s best 2024 result thus far has been a fourth place at the Dutch Grand Prix and he sits level on points with his VR46 team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in 10th.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lorenzo: “Aggressive” Marquez now has more respect for rivals on track
Next article 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Acosta: “It would hurt" Ducati if Martin took the title to another factory

Acosta: “It would hurt" Ducati if Martin took the title to another factory

MotoGP
Australian GP
Acosta: “It would hurt" Ducati if Martin took the title to another factory
Martin and Bagnaia declare caution, give hope to MotoGP rivals in Australia

Martin and Bagnaia declare caution, give hope to MotoGP rivals in Australia

MotoGP
Australian GP
Martin and Bagnaia declare caution, give hope to MotoGP rivals in Australia
Miller: “Anything is realistic” as Phillip Island braces for rain and wind

Miller: “Anything is realistic” as Phillip Island braces for rain and wind

MotoGP
Australian GP
Miller: “Anything is realistic” as Phillip Island braces for rain and wind
Fabio Di Giannantonio
More from
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati directly signs di Giannantonio for 2025 VR46 MotoGP seat

Ducati directly signs di Giannantonio for 2025 VR46 MotoGP seat

MotoGP
British GP
Ducati directly signs di Giannantonio for 2025 VR46 MotoGP seat
Di Giannantonio to stay at VR46 until MotoGP 2026 after Ducati deal

Di Giannantonio to stay at VR46 until MotoGP 2026 after Ducati deal

MotoGP
Di Giannantonio to stay at VR46 until MotoGP 2026 after Ducati deal
Quartararo outlines his preference for Pramac’s 2025 MotoGP line-up

Quartararo outlines his preference for Pramac’s 2025 MotoGP line-up

MotoGP
German GP
Quartararo outlines his preference for Pramac’s 2025 MotoGP line-up
Team VR46
More from
Team VR46
Morbidelli to join mentor Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team in 2025

Morbidelli to join mentor Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team in 2025

MotoGP
Austrian GP
Morbidelli to join mentor Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team in 2025
Ducati announces factory support for VR46 from MotoGP 2025

Ducati announces factory support for VR46 from MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
British GP
Ducati announces factory support for VR46 from MotoGP 2025
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Latest news

WRC Central Europe: Ogier leaps into early lead from Neuville

WRC Central Europe: Ogier leaps into early lead from Neuville

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC Central Europe: Ogier leaps into early lead from Neuville
Tacos, BBQ, and pool parties: An insider’s guide to Austin F1

Tacos, BBQ, and pool parties: An insider’s guide to Austin F1

Culture
Tacos, BBQ, and pool parties: An insider’s guide to Austin F1
FIA allows cars from 1991-2000 to enter historic competition

FIA allows cars from 1991-2000 to enter historic competition

Vint Vintage
Monaco Historic Grand Prix
FIA allows cars from 1991-2000 to enter historic competition
F1 to scrap point for fastest lap after 2024 season

F1 to scrap point for fastest lap after 2024 season

F1 Formula 1
F1 to scrap point for fastest lap after 2024 season

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global