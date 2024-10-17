Di Giannantonio to skip final two 2024 MotoGP rounds for surgery
Italian set for surgery following Thailand Grand Prix
VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio will miss the final two races of the year in favour of surgery on the shoulder he injured in practice for the Austrian Grand Prix in August.
The Italian will undergo an operation on his left shoulder after the Thailand Grand Prix, which follows this weekend’s round in Australia.
If all goes to plan, he will race two successive grands prix in Thailand, where the 2025 season kicks off on 2 March.
Di Giannantonio will remain with the VR46 team next year, but will be riding a factory-spec Ducati for the first time in his career.
“We’ll do the surgery after Thailand,” said di Giannantonio. “It’s the best compromise between doing as many races as possible this year and starting next year in the best condition.
“The plan is to be as ready as possible for the Sepang [pre-season] test and then 100% in time for the first race.
“It’s not fantastic for me because it’s never good to miss races. It’s never good to finish the season a bit earlier than the others.
“But at the same time, it’s an opportunity to be 100% physically fit for next year. So we have to accept this and work with it.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“I wanted to do as many races as possible. If there was the opportunity to do all the races this year before the surgery, I would have taken it. But it wasn’t possible. The doctor said the limit would be Thailand.
“We also have to work at 100% for these two races so I can finish this year with a nice vibe.”
Despite the operation plan, Di Giannantonio said pain was becoming less of an issue and was upbeat for the weekend’s racing at a circuit where he scored a podium in 2023 aboard his Gresini Ducati.
“I’m actually feeling better already, but inside the shoulder it’s a bit weak. That’s the main reason for the surgery. I hope I can ride with fewer pain killers this weekend!
“This track is just amazing, I love the island vibe and the country too. Last year was super good for us so the goal is to try and get the same feeling on the bike as last year. I really hope to back fighting for the top five and maybe for the podium.”
Di Giannantonio’s best 2024 result thus far has been a fourth place at the Dutch Grand Prix and he sits level on points with his VR46 team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in 10th.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ducati directly signs di Giannantonio for 2025 VR46 MotoGP seat
Di Giannantonio to stay at VR46 until MotoGP 2026 after Ducati deal
Quartararo outlines his preference for Pramac’s 2025 MotoGP line-up
Morbidelli to join mentor Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team in 2025
Ducati announces factory support for VR46 from MotoGP 2025
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
Latest news
WRC Central Europe: Ogier leaps into early lead from Neuville
Tacos, BBQ, and pool parties: An insider’s guide to Austin F1
FIA allows cars from 1991-2000 to enter historic competition
F1 to scrap point for fastest lap after 2024 season
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments