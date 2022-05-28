Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward Next / Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello

Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio says achieving an “incredible” maiden MotoGP pole position on Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix was “one of my dreams”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello
Listen to this article

The Italian has had a largely under-the-radar start to his MotoGP career on his 2021-spec Gresini Ducati, taking a best of 13th last time out at Le Mans, while 11th in Indonesia was his best qualifying performance.

Di Giannantonio used the tricky conditions in Q1 at Mugello to top the session and progress to Q2, where he used his knowledge of the evolving track to snatch a shock pole by 0.088 seconds from VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi.

When asked to describe his breakthrough pole, Di Giannantonio said: “Well, what to say?

“It’s something incredible, because you arrive here in Mugello and expect to do a good result for all the people who come for you, who cheer for you, all the support that you have here in your home race.

“Already riding a Ducati MotoGP bike in Mugello is something incredible, and riding to the pole position is something else.

“It was such a great end of the day for me, and one of the dreams of my life is to be on top of the grid in MotoGP.

“And today we achieved it here, so incredible.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Di Giannantonio says following Marc Marquezwho announced after qualifying that Mugello will be his last race for the foreseeable future as he undergoes more surgery on his right arm – and Jack Miller helped him to better understand track conditions in Q1.

This ultimately helped him to his pole charge in Q2, though Di Giannantonio admits converting this to victory on Sunday is unlikely.

“Well, for sure already knowing more or less the conditions of the track were helping me,” he added.

“But also following Jack and Marc during Q1 that are the fastest guys in these conditions usually.

“I was behind them, I saw that the limit of the tyre was really high, so I could push really hard to go fast.

“And that gave me the motivation, the knowledge that it would be possible in Q2 to push like this.

“So, it was well preparing me for Q2, so it helped.

“For tomorrow, it’s a question mark. We are on top, but at the moment honestly we don’t have the race pace to win for sure.

“We will try to enjoy the race, to fight in the first laps and then we will see. But we have the warm-up session to better understand which is our place.

“And honestly I arrived here just to reconfirm the good performance in Le Mans. So, to reconfirm that would be quite good for me.”

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward
Previous article

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward
Next article

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.