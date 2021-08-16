Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race
MotoGP News

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week

By:

Petronas Sprinta Moto3 rider Darryn Binder will test a Yamaha R1 Superbike bike at Brno on Tuesday as he looks set to make his MotoGP debut in 2022 with SRT.

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week

Binder has emerged as the leading candidate to take one of the two vacant SRT Yamaha's for next season, the younger brother of double MotoGP race winner Brad Binder set to be promoted directly from SRT's Moto3 team.

This comes after Maverick Vinales' early exit from the factory Yamaha squad for 2022 will see current SRT rider Franco Morbidelli promoted to take the Spaniard's place, while Valentino Rossi's retirement announcement has led to SRT needing to find two new riders.

Its first choice was star Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez – who took his fourth win of his maiden campaign at the Austrian Grand Prix last Sunday – but the Spaniard has been locked into a two-year KTM deal to join Tech3.

Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi was its next best option, but the young Italian now looks set to make his MotoGP debut in 2022 with the VR46 Ducati team.

Read Also:

With options already slender, Petronas' decision to end its title sponsorship of SRT in 2022 – as first reported by Motorsport.com – has only further complicated matters for SRT.

With limited budget to snare big names, SRT is having to look at alternate solutions to fill its vacant Yamahas in 2022.

Moto3 rider Binder emerged as a strong contender in recent weeks, with Motorsport.com now able to confirm the South African will test a Yamaha R1 Superbike at former Czech Grand Prix venue Brno on Tuesday.

SRT has confirmed it will make an announcement about its 2022 plans during the British GP next weekend.

Should Binder be signed by SRT for 2022, he will be the first rider to make the leap directly from Moto3 to MotoGP since Jack Miller in 2015.

Binder currently sits sixth in the 2021 Moto3 riders' championship, some 110 points adrift of runaway leader and rookie sensation Pedro Acosta.

A number of names have been linked to the second SRT bike for 2022, with the team's Moto2 line-up Xavi Vierge and Jake Dixon in the frame.

Briton Dixon has also been linked to making his MotoGP debut at Silverstone next weekend with SRT, should Yamaha decide not to field Vinales again following his suspension last week for trying to blow up his bike's engine in the Styrian GP and put test rider Cal Crutchlow in his place at the factory squad.

SRT is expected to have two 'B-spec' Yamahas in 2022 under its new agreement with the Japanese marque, having for the last two years enjoyed full factory support for one side of its garage (Fabio Quartararo in 2020 and Rossi this season).

The Malaysian outfit is also set to end its Moto2 and Moto3 teams at the end of 2021.

shares
comments
Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

Previous article

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

1 h
2
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

1 d
3
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

3 h
4
MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week

1 h
5
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

1 d
Latest news
Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week
MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week

1 h
Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race
MotoGP

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

3 h
Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss
MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

4 h
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

6 h
Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

7 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 season 02:26
MotoGP
2 h

MotoGP: Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 season

MotoGP: Quartararo finally admits to considering championship 01:06
MotoGP
8 h

MotoGP: Quartararo finally admits to considering championship

MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble 07:36
MotoGP
23 h

MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Aug 14, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship 00:47
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship

Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again Austrian GP
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi set for Petronas SRT MotoGP move
MotoGP

Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi set for Petronas SRT MotoGP move

Darryn Binder More from
Darryn Binder
The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Barcelona Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals clash Barcelona
Moto3

Barcelona Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals clash

Ajo signs Darryn Binder for 2018 Moto3 season
Moto3

Ajo signs Darryn Binder for 2018 Moto3 season

Trending Today

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Josh Berry to join NASCAR Xfinity Series fulltime in 2022
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Berry to join NASCAR Xfinity Series fulltime in 2022

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
6 h
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike bike this week

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi 'retiring, but not giving up' after Austria podium near-miss

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.