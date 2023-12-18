Dall’Igna: Martin “deserves” factory Ducati MotoGP team promotion
Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna believes 2023 MotoGP championship runner-up Jorge Martin “deserves” to be promoted to the factory team, but this won’t happen for next year.
Martin fought Francesco Bagnaia all the way to the final race of the 2023 season on his Pramac Ducati, but ended up 39 points short after a crash in the Valencia Grand Prix handed the title to the ltalian.
Had Martin won the championship, he would have been automatically promoted to the factory team in place of Enea Bastianini, but will remain with the works-backed Pramac squad instead.
Martin said after the Valencia GP that if he hadn’t already proved to Ducati that he deserved to be in its factory team, then he never will after the season he had in 2023.
When asked by Motorsport.com if he agreed with Martin’s assessment, Dall’Igna said: “Absolutely. I agree with him.
“He did a fantastic job this year and he deserves the factory team, for sure. But there are some contracts in place, there are many things that are not possible to change.”
Ducati sporting director Davide Tardozzi concedes that for the Italian marque the strongest line-up it could have is Martin and Bagnaia.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
But he also thinks it’s “fair” that Bastianini – who won the Malaysian GP – was given a second season at the factory team after the “stupid f*****g accident” in Portugal in the opening round left him with a shoulder injury that hampered his campaign.
“The story is for sure Martin deserves a factory bike and he has the factory bike,” Tardozzi said, when asked by Motorsport.com about the Martin and Bastianini swap scenario.
“And we proved that also with a satellite team you are able to win the title because in the end he was so, so close to winning the title.
“It’s obvious in this moment that Bastianini arrived into the factory team because of his results of 2022.
“So, for what happened, we think it’s not fair to swap Bastianini and Martin.
“Obviously, today the strongest team for us is Martin and Bagnaia. But why do we have to come back to our decision that was Bastianini deserved the factory team?
“Because of this f*****g stupid accident in this first race f****d up his season. So, we think it’s fair we gave him another opportunity.”
Bastianini missed the opening five rounds of the season due to the shoulder injury he suffered in the Portugal sprint after a tangle with Luca Marini, while he would sit out three more grands prix after suffering multiple fractures in a Turn 1 pile-up in Barcelona.
All of these injury woes made his adaptation from the 2021-spec Ducati to the 2023 version much slower, with a breakthrough in understanding the engine braking and corner-entry performance of the GP23 coming in Malaysia.
Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter
Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title
Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title
Martin will get factory Ducati MotoGP seat if he wins championship in Valencia
Martin will get factory Ducati MotoGP seat if he wins championship in Valencia Martin will get factory Ducati MotoGP seat if he wins championship in Valencia
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Radford Motors to sell Pikes Peak-style Type 62-2 Track Car Edition for $1m
Radford Motors to sell Pikes Peak-style Type 62-2 Track Car Edition for $1m Radford Motors to sell Pikes Peak-style Type 62-2 Track Car Edition for $1m
Race For Glory: Audi vs Lancia film release date and history
Race For Glory: Audi vs Lancia film release date and history Race For Glory: Audi vs Lancia film release date and history
Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden’s likeness unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy
Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden’s likeness unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden’s likeness unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy
Max Verstappen to be hit with shocking fee following 2023 F1 success
Max Verstappen to be hit with shocking fee following 2023 F1 success Max Verstappen to be hit with shocking fee following 2023 F1 success
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.