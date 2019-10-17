MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Zarco will "do better than people expect"

shares
comments
Crutchlow: Zarco will "do better than people expect"
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 11:00 AM

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow believes his new part-time MotoGP teammate Johann Zarco will "do better than people expect" in his upcoming three-race stint.

KTM outcast Zarco has been drafted in to replace Takaaki Nakagami on the year-old Honda RC213V at Phillip Island, Sepang and Valencia, with the Japanese rider ruled out due to a planned surgery.

Zarco had toiled on a KTM RC16 bike that has been likened to the Honda, but Crutchlow - who has long expressed a preference for the 2018-spec RC213V over the current version - believes Zarco should be up to the new task.

"When I initially said Johann wouldn’t go well on the Honda I was talking about the 2019 bike," Crutchlow said. "The 2018 bike is a lot different, it’s a lot easier bike to ride, it stops and turns well and I think you can manage the situation on that bike a lot easier than our bike this year. Obviously doesn’t seem so with Marc [Marquez].

"I think you have to have the experience of the Honda to ride this year’s bike. And I think he [Zarco] will do a good job. He brakes late, he turns and he comes out of the corner.

"Sure, he has a smooth style but Dani [Pedrosa] also had a smooth style. I think he’ll do better than what people expect, sure."

Crutchlow acknowledged Zarco has had a "rough year" but pointed to his credentials as a two-time Moto2 champion.

"You don’t become a world champion and then don’t be fast. He’s still got it in him, he’s still able to be fast and competitive I’m sure, and I’m sure he’ll be able to prove that on this bike.

"I think he was a good choice by the team and Honda to replace Taka."

Nakagami, whose MotoGP deal was recently extended through 2020, reiterated his late-2019 absence was a consequence of the crash with Valentino Rossi at Assen - and insisted it would've been "impossible" to see out the campaign.

"Since Assen crash I feel painful in my right shoulder and let's say that race by race I feel that I lose performance," he said.

"For me, as you know, it's a really hard decision, I miss the last three races, and of course I wanted to finish racing until Valencia, but now it's quite impossible.

"Even the last few races I struggled to even finish the race. Aragon was so-so, but in Thailand I really struggled to hold on the bike, I lost power and everything. After this, I decided, okay, it's time for surgery."

The Japanese rider acknowledged he may be in for a difficult home grand prix this weekend at Motegi.

"The biggest problem is, I cannot hold on the bike on the braking, especially long braking is getting worse and worse.

"I don't want to say [it], but [it] will be tough weekend here. But I try to do my best and hopefully the pain is not increased, and I think from FP1 I have to take some painkillers."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
LCR's Zarco idea "surprised" Honda bosses

Previous article

LCR's Zarco idea "surprised" Honda bosses
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now , Johann Zarco , Takaaki Nakagami
Teams Team LCR
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

18 Oct - 20 Oct
FP1 Starts in
14 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 18 Oct
18:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 18 Oct
23:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 19 Oct
18:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 19 Oct
22:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 19 Oct
23:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 19 Oct
23:30
15:30
WU Sun 20 Oct
17:40
09:40
Race Sun 20 Oct
23:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

1h
2
MotoGP

LCR's Zarco idea "surprised" Honda bosses

2h
3
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

4
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

5
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

Latest videos

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Crutchlow: Zarco will "do better than people expect"
MGP

Crutchlow: Zarco will "do better than people expect"

LCR's Zarco idea "surprised" Honda bosses
MGP

LCR's Zarco idea "surprised" Honda bosses

Espargaro's KTM teammate should be ready to "suffer"
MGP

Espargaro's KTM teammate should be ready to "suffer"

Zarco's three-race MotoGP return announced by LCR
MGP

Zarco's three-race MotoGP return announced by LCR

Crutchlow: Recent slump could delay my retirement
MGP

Crutchlow: Recent slump could delay my retirement

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.