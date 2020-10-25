MotoGP
MotoGP / Teruel GP / Breaking news

Crutchlow to have scan under feeling "snap" in shoulder

shares
comments
Crutchlow to have scan under feeling "snap" in shoulder
By:

LCR's Cal Crutchlow says he "felt a snap" in his shoulder during Sunday's MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix and is "pretty concerned" about it.

Crutchlow started seventh in Sunday's Aragon race and held position for the first two laps, before eventually dropping to 11th at the chequered flag.

The Briton later revealed he felt a snap in his right shoulder six laps into the race, but is unsure what caused it and will have an MRI scan on Monday to diagnose the issue.

"Unfortunately, on about lap six, when I was changing direction from Turn 3 to Turn 4, I felt a snap in my right shoulder," Crutchlow told motogp.com. "So, we're pretty concerned about that."

He added: "I don't really know at the moment [what happened], but it seems when I was pulling the handlebar I felt a really big snap in my shoulder.

"So, I slowed down for a few laps because I had a lot of pain. Then it went away because the adrenaline and I was battling a little bit.

"But now after the race it's very, very sore. So tomorrow I'll go for an MRI scan."

Crutchlow's 2020 season has been dogged by injury, with a fractured wrist ruling him out of the Spanish Grand Prix, while complications from arm pump surgery in August forced him out of the Misano double-header.

But the LCR rider says the mystery shoulder issue wasn't the "drama" in his race, with Crutchlow explaining his "gamble" to run the soft rear hindered his progress.

"At the start of the race I felt really good with the soft rear tyre," he said.

"I felt I was in quite a good position, in a good battle. As soon as the other guys came past me, it became apparent they had better acceleration on the exit of the corner and my rear tyre was dropping quite a lot.

"It [the shoulder] wasn't a massive drama in the race, the rear tyre was the drama in the race.

"I should have chosen the medium rear tyre, but it was always a gamble going with the soft.

"I felt if I got away with them I'd be able to battle and manage my position well, but today we never had the pace and it's a disappointing result."

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"

Previous article

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Teruel GP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow
Author Lewis Duncan

