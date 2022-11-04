Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP1, Bagnaia 17th
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Crutchlow: Quartararo, Marquez "have special effect" on MotoGP rivals

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow has compared Fabio Quartararo to six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, saying both “have that special effect” on their rivals and manufacturers.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Crutchlow: Quartararo, Marquez "have special effect" on MotoGP rivals
Listen to this article

Quartararo comes into this weekend's title decider in Valencia 23 points down on Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and must win on Sunday to have any hope of retaining his world championship.

The Frenchman has been lavished in praise by some of his rivals – including Bagnaia – for the job he has done in keeping the MotoGP title alive despite the difficulties he has faced with the underpowered Yamaha in 2022.

Crutchlow, who has helped spearhead development of Yamaha's bikes for the past two years and has ridden with manufacturers when the likes of Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Marquez have been present, sees similarities between both Quartararo and Marquez.

"I had the chance to ride with Valentino, Lorenzo, [Andrea] Dovizioso, Dani [Pedrosa]," Crutchlow told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview on Thursday at Circuit Ricardo Tormo when asked to compare Quartararo with the other MotoGP greats he has raced with.

"I've been in the manufacturers with the best riders at the time.

"Marc and Fabio ride the absolute opposite, you can't imagine. But why I say that they have the same effect is they have the same effect on the manufacturer.

"And they also have the same effect on the other riders in the manufacturer. This is a strange statement to make, but they have an ability to crack their other teammates, or people in the manufacturer because nobody can do what they can do.

"They take the positive and the strongest point of the bike where nobody else can, or their strongest point is the strongest point of the bike as well and it just works.

"So, they have that effect that they are just superior and I see that. I don't mean the Honda was the best bike either and I don't think the Yamaha was the best bike, but both of them managed to win world titles on something that was not [capable of winning the title].

Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing

Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"That's why I think they've both got… they are completely different people, they're at completely different manufacturers and they ride completely different. But they have that special effect."

Crutchlow added: "What we have to remember is, Fabio has never ridden a different MotoGP bike and he's so talented.

"He's very similar to Marc Marquez, he's not riding around the problem. He understands the problem, he gets the problem.

"But he's making the time in a different way. But there's only so long that can last.

"We need to improve the bike and the package for the riders. And they're [Yamaha] definitely taking it seriously.

Read Also:

"I have 27 staff come to a test, it's a full effort. When we go to a test, we have four garages, and they're full of stuff.

"We work hard, but you can only give them so much information and tell them so many times what you're feeling.

"And you've got to let them bring their parts to be able to fix that. And they have. The biggest concern for Fabio was the top speed. But with that comes other problem."

shares
comments
Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP1, Bagnaia 17th
Previous article

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP1, Bagnaia 17th
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP1, Bagnaia 17th Valencia GP
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP1, Bagnaia 17th

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation means I 'don't care at all' about it Valencia GP
MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation means I 'don't care at all' about it

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime
MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

Latest news

Ross Chastain has “no plans” to repeat NASCAR wall-ride in Phoenix title decider
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain has “no plans” to repeat NASCAR wall-ride in Phoenix title decider

Viral internet sensation Ross Chastain says he plans no repeat of his wild Martinsville NASCAR Cup Series wall-ride move because “I don’t care to ever do that again”.

F1 reports increase in quarterly revenue as COVID recovery complete
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reports increase in quarterly revenue as COVID recovery complete

Formula 1’s financial performance continued to show an improvement in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the previous year as the effects of COVID-19 melted away.

Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive
WRC WRC

Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive

Esapekka Lappi appears set to join Hyundai’s World Rally Championship squad as a replacement for Ott Tanak for 2023.

Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks

Alpine Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer is confident that Renault made the right choice in pushing for power unit performance in 2022, even if reliability was compromised.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.