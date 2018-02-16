Global
MotoGP Buriram February testing Testing report

Crutchlow leads Rins on first day of Thailand test

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
16/02/2018 10:39

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow edged out Suzuki's Alex Rins to top the opening day of MotoGP's second pre-season test of the year in Thailand.

On MotoGP's first-ever visit to the Buriram circuit - which will play host to the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix later this year - Crutchlow proved the benchmark, setting a 1m30.797s with a little under 40 minutes to go despite suffering a crash earlier in the day.

It was works Honda man Marc Marquez that led the way for the bulk of Friday's running, cementing his position at the top of the timesheets with a 1m30.912s just after midday, and that time wasn't challenged until a flurry of late improvements came in the final hour.

Besides Crutchlow, the only other man to beat Marquez was Rins, who leapt from fourth to second with a time of 1m30.809s aboard the Suzuki.

Andrea Dovizioso, second behind Marquez for much of the day, was fourth on the best of the Ducatis, just a tenth-and-a-half slower than Crutchlow.

The Italian trialled a new type of aerodynamic fairing for the first time, while works teammate Lorenzo - who was 10th fastest - likewise had his own variant to sample.

A late improvement by Dani Pedrosa on the second works Honda made it three Hondas in the top five, ahead of Pramac Ducati pair Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller.

Valentino Rossi was top Yamaha in eighth, 0.392s off the pace, ahead of the second Suzuki of Andrea Iannone and Lorenzo.

Maverick Vinales could do no better than 11th, fractionally ahead of Tech 3 Yamaha man Johann Zarco.

Aleix Espargaro was best of the Aprilias in 15th, while Bradley Smith led the charge for KTM in 20th in the absence of teammate Pol Espargaro.

KTM tester Mika Kallio, deputising for Espargaro, had his day cut short by a major high-side and was taken to the medical centre for checks, finishing up 23rd.

In his first-ever MotoGP outing, Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin - who is in line for Jonas Folger's seat at Tech 3 - was 24th and last, 2.368s off the pace.

Testing times:

 Pos. No.RiderBike Time  Delay 
35  Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'30.797  
42  Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.809 0.012
93  Marc Marquez Honda 1'30.912 0.115
4  Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'30.945 0.148
26  Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'30.960 0.163
9  Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'31.003 0.206
43  Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.044 0.247
46  Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'31.189 0.392
29  Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'31.235 0.438
10  99  Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'31.246 0.449
11  25  Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1'31.294 0.497
12  5  Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'31.305 0.508
13  53  Tito Rabat Ducati 1'31.523 0.726
14  19  Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'31.525 0.728
15  41  Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.662 0.865
16  45  Scott Redding Aprilia 1'31.685 0.888
17  30  Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'31.692 0.895
18  17  Karel Abraham Ducati 1'31.698 0.901
19  21  Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'31.729 0.932
20  38  Bradley Smith KTM 1'31.741 0.944
21  12  Thomas Luthi Honda 1'32.716 1.919
22  10  Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'32.720 1.923
23  36  Mika Kallio KTM 1'32.749 1.952
24  55  Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'33.165 2.368
