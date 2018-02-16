Crutchlow leads Rins on first day of Thailand test

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow edged out Suzuki's Alex Rins to top the opening day of MotoGP's second pre-season test of the year in Thailand.

On MotoGP's first-ever visit to the Buriram circuit - which will play host to the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix later this year - Crutchlow proved the benchmark, setting a 1m30.797s with a little under 40 minutes to go despite suffering a crash earlier in the day.

It was works Honda man Marc Marquez that led the way for the bulk of Friday's running, cementing his position at the top of the timesheets with a 1m30.912s just after midday, and that time wasn't challenged until a flurry of late improvements came in the final hour.

Besides Crutchlow, the only other man to beat Marquez was Rins, who leapt from fourth to second with a time of 1m30.809s aboard the Suzuki.

Andrea Dovizioso, second behind Marquez for much of the day, was fourth on the best of the Ducatis, just a tenth-and-a-half slower than Crutchlow.

The Italian trialled a new type of aerodynamic fairing for the first time, while works teammate Lorenzo - who was 10th fastest - likewise had his own variant to sample.

A late improvement by Dani Pedrosa on the second works Honda made it three Hondas in the top five, ahead of Pramac Ducati pair Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller.

Valentino Rossi was top Yamaha in eighth, 0.392s off the pace, ahead of the second Suzuki of Andrea Iannone and Lorenzo.

Maverick Vinales could do no better than 11th, fractionally ahead of Tech 3 Yamaha man Johann Zarco.

Aleix Espargaro was best of the Aprilias in 15th, while Bradley Smith led the charge for KTM in 20th in the absence of teammate Pol Espargaro.

KTM tester Mika Kallio, deputising for Espargaro, had his day cut short by a major high-side and was taken to the medical centre for checks, finishing up 23rd.

In his first-ever MotoGP outing, Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin - who is in line for Jonas Folger's seat at Tech 3 - was 24th and last, 2.368s off the pace.

Testing times:

Pos. No. Rider Bike Time Delay 1 35 Cal Crutchlow Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'30.797 2 42 Alex Rins Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.809 0.012 3 93 Marc Marquez Marc Marquez Honda 1'30.912 0.115 4 4 Andrea Dovizioso Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'30.945 0.148 5 26 Dani Pedrosa Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'30.960 0.163 6 9 Danilo Petrucci Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'31.003 0.206 7 43 Jack Miller Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.044 0.247 8 46 Valentino Rossi Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'31.189 0.392 9 29 Andrea Iannone Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'31.235 0.438 10 99 Jorge Lorenzo Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'31.246 0.449 11 25 Maverick Vinales Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1'31.294 0.497 12 5 Johann Zarco Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'31.305 0.508 13 53 Tito Rabat Tito Rabat Ducati 1'31.523 0.726 14 19 Alvaro Bautista Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'31.525 0.728 15 41 Aleix Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.662 0.865 16 45 Scott Redding Scott Redding Aprilia 1'31.685 0.888 17 30 Takaaki Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'31.692 0.895 18 17 Karel Abraham Karel Abraham Ducati 1'31.698 0.901 19 21 Franco Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'31.729 0.932 20 38 Bradley Smith Bradley Smith KTM 1'31.741 0.944 21 12 Thomas Luthi Thomas Luthi Honda 1'32.716 1.919 22 10 Xavier Simeon Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'32.720 1.923 23 36 Mika Kallio Mika Kallio KTM 1'32.749 1.952 24 55 Hafizh Syahrin Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'33.165 2.368