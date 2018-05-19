Crutchlow escapes "major injury" after Le Mans crash

Cal Crutchlow has escaped "major injury" after his huge highside crash during qualifying for MotoGP's French Grand Prix, but a decision on whether he will race is yet to be made.

The LCR Honda rider was thrown high into the air after losing the rear of his bike at the Garage Vert right-hander in the first phase of qualifying at Le Mans, and had to be stretchered away from the scene of the incident.

Crutchlow was first taken by ambulance to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to the Centre Hospitalier du Mans, where he remains observation.

In an LCR statement, team owner Lucio Cecchinello confirmed Crutchlow escaped "major injury" but must stay in hospital as he awaits the outcome of a series of blood tests.

“The most important thing, first of all, is that after examination both at the Le Mans circuit medical centre and here at the hospital in Le Mans, Cal has suffered no fractures or major injuries," said Cecchinello.

"However, before Cal can be discharged from the hospital, he must undergo a series of blood tests and get their results.

“We will await the results of these tests and reports before making any further decisions, and will endeavour to keep the media and fans updated as soon as we have more information."

Crutchlow provisionally qualified in 13th place for the Le Mans race, with his crash costing him the chance to advance from Q1.