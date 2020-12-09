MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider

shares
comments
Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider
By:
Co-author: Mark Bremer

Cal Crutchlow says there was no official offer from Honda for a role in 2021, but says HRC wanted him to be a replacement rider for MotoGP and World Superbikes.

Crutchlow’s full-time racing career has come to a close after electing to sign a test rider deal with Yamaha for 2021 having lost his LCR Honda place to Alex Marquez.

The three-time MotoGP winner had been linked to a race seat at Aprilia before signing his Yamaha test rider deal, and told the media last month Honda had a role in mind for him if he wanted it.

But HRC’s idea was to keep Crutchlow as a replacement rider for its MotoGP and WSBK teams, which the Briton says he was “not interested” in as it may have meant he could well have been racing all season.

“I never had anything on paper from them [HRC], but the plan was more of a replacement rider,” Crutchlow said when asked if Honda had offered him a test rider role for 2021.

“Alberto [Puig]… I like Alberto, I’ve always stated he’s been very influential in my Honda deals in the last few years and he’s always supported me.

“He’s the same as me, he’s straight talking and very good and he was disappointed when I was out of Honda at the start of the year.

“A lot of it was out of his control, but a lot of it was in his control and I understand the situation.

“So, obviously he wanted to keep me in one way or another and they looked at having me as a replacement rider.

“But it would have been a hard gig I think, because it was for MotoGP and World Superbikes and I was not interested in that project particularly because it was six riders [I’d have to replace] and I’d be racing all year maybe.

“But I’m very grateful to always speak with Alberto honestly and frankly.

“And another great thing was when I told him I was going to do the Yamaha deal he was very happy for me. That’s nice to know.”

Crutchlow could make wildcard appearances in 2021 with Yamaha should it deem them useful to the project, though he’d be limited to three as per the wildcard rules for non-concession manufacturers.

Read Also:

Related video

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez

Previous article

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?

Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider

Montoya joins Arrow McLaren SP for Indianapolis 500
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Montoya joins Arrow McLaren SP for Indianapolis 500

Latest news

Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

8h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race

2h
4
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

14h
5
Formula 1

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP

5h

Latest news

Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Honda wanted me to be MotoGP, WSBK replacement rider

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez
MotoGP

Mir a "deserving" MotoGP champion, says Marquez

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach
MotoGP

Quartararo desires “less emotion” in 2021 MotoGP approach

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake
MotoGP

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery
MotoGP

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery

Latest videos

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.