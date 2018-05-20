Crutchlow declared fit to race at Le Mans

Cal Crutchlow has been declared fit to race in MotoGP's French Grand Prix after being released from hospital following his heavy crash in qualifying.

The British rider spent Saturday night in hospital in Le Mans, but was reported by his LCR Honda team to have escaped "serious injury" after he was stretchered away from the scene of his crash in Q1.

He was finally discharged on Sunday morning after remaining under observation pending the outcome of blood tests, and was subsequently passed fit to ride in Sunday morning's warm-up.

Should he get through the 20-minute session without problems, he will then take the start of the race.

Crutchlow qualified 13th, after his crash left him unable to advance from the first part of qualifying.