MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow still can't walk after season-ending injuries

By:
56m ago

LCR Honda MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow has revealed he still can't walk following the huge crash at Phillip Island that curtailed his 2018 season.

Crutchlow was forced to miss the final three grands prix last year after suffering a major crash during practice for the Australian GP, which left him requiring multiple operations on his right ankle.

The British rider is set to return to action for the first time since the accident this week in Sepang testing.

But, while Crutchlow said he is "recovering well" from his injuries, he said he has not been yet able to walk on his ankle, although he has been cycling, both at home on the Isle of Man and in Santa Fe, California.

He told MotoGP.com: "As you know the extent of the injury that I’ve had to my tibia, fibia and the talus bone in the ankle, was a big one, a very, very big one. I had a fantastic surgeon who has managed to put it back together very well.

"I’m a typical motorcycle racer – you do think you’ll be back straight away, you think, ‘you know, it’s a broken bone, no problem, put a pin in it or a plate in it and I’ll be back racing’.

"But this wasn’t the case with this injury, I was told. And I’m still not able to walk.

"I have been cycling, but I haven’t been walking on it. The impact of walking would damage the artificial bone that’s gone in. I have to take it easy.

"Being able to cycle in California I’m told will help the recovery and try and get the feeling back that I need. Fingers crossed and I’ll try my best to be positive to be back on the bike as soon as possible.”

As well as LCR man Crutchlow, both of Honda's factory riders go into the 2019 season recovering from injury, with Jorge Lorenzo opting to sit out the Sepang test altogether after breaking his wrist in a training accident last month.

Marc Marquez, meanwhile, recently said the shoulder on which he had surgery in December is still causing him issues after taking to the track on a practice bike for the first time ahead of pre-season testing.

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Series MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow
Teams Team LCR
Author Jamie Klein

Cal Crutchlow

