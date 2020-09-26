MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

Petronas rider Franco Morbidelli will line up on pole position for the first time in his career on Sunday, with Yamaha stablemates Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi joining him on the front row.

Jack Miller qualified a strong fourth for Pramac on a day factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso couldn't even progress to Q2.

What time does the Catalan MotoGP start today?

The Catalan GP will get underway at the Barcelona at 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, one hour later than all races held so far in 2020. This means viewers can tune in to watch MotoGP right after the conclusion of the Formula 1 Russian Gran Prix.

The Catalan GP will be run over 24 laps and last approximately 45 minutes.

Date : Su n day, 27th September, 2020

Start time : 3:00 p m CEST / 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Catalan MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Catalan MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 11:00pm)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online via their websites.

Weather forecast for Barcelona

No rain is expected ina Barcelona on Sunday. According to the latest forecast, the minimum temperature will be 13C and the maximum temperature will be 22C.

