BT Sport extends UK MotoGP TV deal to 2021

BT Sport will continue to hold exclusive rights to show live TV coverage of MotoGP in the UK until the end of 2021 following a three-year extension to its agreement with the series.

The subscription-only channel took over the rights from the BBC at the start of the 2014 season in what was originally a five-year agreement with Dorna that was set to lapse at the end of 2018.

Now BT has announced it has secured an extension to that deal covering the '19, '20 and '21 campaigns.

Dorna Managing Director Manel Arroyo said: “We are delighted to have extended our agreement with BT Sport for another three years.

"During our current agreement with BT Sport, MotoGP fans in the UK and Ireland have been treated to live coverage of all sessions of all Grands Prix on the BT Sport channels, with a fantastic team of presenters onsite to bring all the behind the scenes news and action from the paddock.

“We look forward to BT Sport continuing to provide fans in the UK and Ireland with such high quality coverage of the Championship during the 2019–2021 seasons, as well as their promotion of the MotoGP World Championship to a wider audience."

Suzi Perry will continue to share hosting duties for BT's MotoGP coverage with Craig Doyle, having joined the team in 2016 after a stint fronting the BBC's Formula 1 programming.

Former World Superbike champions Colin Edwards and James Toseland will remain on board as pundits, with ex-MotoGP racer Michael Laverty a new addition to the team for 2018. Veteran broadcaster Gavin Emmett has also been retained as a pitlane reporter.

Replacing the retiring Julian Ryder in the commentary box alongside Keith Heuwen will be another ex-WSBK champion, Neil Hodgson, who steps up from his role in the pitlane.

