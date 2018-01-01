Sign in
MotoGP / Czech GP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Zarco beats Dovizioso to top FP1

Brno MotoGP: Zarco beats Dovizioso to top FP1
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
27m ago

Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco topped the first MotoGP practice session at Brno, demoting Andrea Dovizioso after the chequered flag fell.

Marc Marquez led the early stages of the 45-minute session after a couple of fastest laps, the Honda rider staying ahead of Dovizioso until the middle part of the session.

The Ducati rider then managed to demote Marquez with a 1m56.720s with 24 minutes on the clock.

Dovizioso stayed in front with that lap until the very end of the session, when Zarco set a time of 1m56.647s - beating Dovizioso by 0.073s.

Marquez couldn't improve on his early-session time but still took third, albeit only 0.003s faster than Angel Nieto Ducati's Alvaro Bautista.

Valentino Rossi was 0.057s further adrift in fifth on the best of the factory Yamahas, followed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.

Next up were Honda duo Dani Pedrosa and Stefan Bradl, who is making his second MotoGP appearance this year as a wildcard after filling in for the injured Franco Morbidelli at the Sachsenring.

The Ducati GP17s of Jack Miller (Pramac) and Tito Rabat (Avintia) completed the top 10, ahead of Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati).

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales was a lowly 14th, a little over a second off the pace.

Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli was 19th, two positions behind regular Alex Rins.

Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), both returning after skipping the Sachsenring race due to injury, were 22nd and 24th respectively.

FP1 results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 16 1'56.647  
2 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 16 1'56.720 0.073
3 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 18 1'56.828 0.181
4 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 17 1'56.831 0.184
5 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 16 1'56.888 0.241
6 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 17 1'57.079 0.432
7 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 17 1'57.289 0.642
8 6 Germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 18 1'57.291 0.644
9 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 17 1'57.321 0.674
10 53 Spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 17 1'57.325 0.678
11 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 17 1'57.386 0.739
12 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 14 1'57.426 0.779
13 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 15 1'57.428 0.781
14 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 18 1'57.764 1.117
15 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 18 1'57.938 1.291
16 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 18 1'58.027 1.380
17 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 16 1'58.032 1.385
18 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 16 1'58.098 1.451
19 50 France Sylvain Guintoli  Suzuki 18 1'58.114 1.467
20 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 16 1'58.226 1.579
21 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 15 1'58.238 1.591
22 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 16 1'58.299 1.652
23 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 15 1'58.497 1.850
24 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 15 1'58.635 1.988
25 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 13 1'59.052 2.405
26 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 14 1'59.863 3.216
 
