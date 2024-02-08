Brivio joins new Trackhouse MotoGP squad as team principal

Despite several reports linking him to a potential move to Honda, Brivio has committed to the new Trackhouse squad that has joined the grid this year after taking over the entry that belonged to RNF and its partner CryptoDATA.

Brivio will replace PJ Rashidi, who had initially been chosen as the director of the American outfit.

“It all happened very quickly in the last days with Justin asking me to help Trackhouse in the MotoGP challenge," said Brivio. "It’s so exciting to be a part of this new project since the beginning and I’m really looking forward to get to know Trackhouse more and see what we can bring in MotoGP from the successful vision and experience that this company has in other sports and environments.

“It could be a great combination of the two worlds. Now, it’s just one more test to go, almost time to go racing and we will try to support as much as we can our two talented riders Miguel and Raul and have fun.

“In the last few days everything has happened very quickly and before I could not say where I was going but hey, it’s great news and we will start working quickly!”

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Italian moves to Trackhouse after a three-year stint at Alpine during which he held a variety of roles. Initially signed as racing director of its Formula 1 team under the leadership of company CEO Luca de Meo, Brivio spent the last year-and-a-half as the head of its young driver programme.

His departure from Alpine was confirmed at the end of last year.

The 59-year-old had previously led Suzuki to its first premier class title in 20 years, with Joan Mir winning the championship in 2020 under his reign. His decision to subsequently leave Suzuki and switch to F1 with Alpine came as a major shock for the Hamamatsu-based marque.

The Trackhouse team he is joining in 2024 is expected to help Aprilia in the development and evolution of the RS-GP. Justin Marks’ team has requested two 2024-spec bikes for Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, who have both retained their places at the satellite outfit amid the transition from RNF to Trackhouse.

Marks said: “It’s incredible to have someone of Davide’s caliber and experience leading the Trackhouse Racing MotoGP Team.

“All of us at the company are humbled by the commitment he has made. It became apparent the moment I met Davide that he would be someone that fits perfectly in the Trackhouse culture. I know he will lead us to great things on and off the racetrack.”

Oliveira is already riding the same bike in the Sepang pre-season test as factory riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

Meanwhile, both parties expect Fernandez to start the season with the 2023 bike, but switch to the new chassis (but not the engine, which must remain same for the year under regulations) around the in-season test at Jerez, which marks the fourth stop on the calendar.

The influence of Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has played a fundamental role in the hiring of Brivio, who has an enviable track record in MotoGP with both Yamaha and Suzuki.

His intervention was crucial in Yamaha’s 2004 signing of Valentino Rossi, who had just won three titles on trot with Honda at that time. Later, Brivio also was in charge of signing Jorge Lorenzo even before the Spaniard scored back-to-back 250cc titles in 2006-07.

He was later recruited by Suzuki to lead its return to the world championship in 2015.