Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP / British GP News

British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

Silverstone plays host to the 12th round of the 2021 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the British Grand Prix qualifying.

British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo dominated Friday practice at Silverstone on the Yamaha, leading the factory Ducati of Jack Miller by half a second.

Jorge Martin was third for Pramac ahead of the works Hondas of Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

Cal Crutchlow, replacing the ousted Maverick Vinales on the second works M1, ended up 1.5s off the pace in 16th.

What time does qualifying for the British MotoGP start? 

The qualifying for the British Grand Prix will begin at 2:10pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Silverstone circuit. 

  • Date: Saturday, August 14
  • Start time: 13:10 GMT / 14:10 BST / 15:10 CEST / 15:10 SAT / 16:10 EAT /   09:10 ET / 06:10 PT / 23:10 AEST / 22:10 JST / 18:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55

09:55

 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30

13:30

 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10 

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:30

 09:30 10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch British MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport and ITV
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

British MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2'00.941  
2 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'01.191 0.250
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'01.301 0.360
4 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 2'01.336 0.395
5 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'01.409 0.468
6 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'01.422 0.481
7 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'01.596 0.655
8 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'01.783 0.842
9 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 2'01.795 0.854
10 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 2'01.870 0.929
11 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 2'01.956 1.015
12 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 2'01.966 1.025
13 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 2'02.102 1.161
14 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 2'02.111 1.170
15 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 2'02.219 1.278
16 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2'02.334 1.393
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 2'02.400 1.459
18 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 2'02.526 1.585
19 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'02.620 1.679
20 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 2'03.196 2.255
21 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 2'03.939 2.998
22 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 2'07.699 6.758
View full results

British MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'59.317  
2 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'59.829 0.512
3 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'59.939 0.622
4 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 2'00.035 0.718
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2'00.051 0.734
6 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'00.102 0.785
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'00.219 0.902
8 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 2'00.315 0.998
9 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'00.392 1.075
10 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2'00.400 1.083
11 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 2'00.413 1.096
12 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 2'00.548 1.231
13 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 2'00.725 1.408
14 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 2'00.810 1.493
15 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'00.870 1.553
16 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 2'00.882 1.565
17 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 2'01.058 1.741
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 2'01.405 2.088
19 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'01.412 2.095
20 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 2'01.496 2.179
21 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 2'02.601 3.284
22 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 2'05.138 5.821
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Previous article

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

10 h
2
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

13 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

13 h
4
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1 h
5
W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

11 h
Latest news
British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

58m
Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

11 h
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

12 h
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash
MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

13 h
Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

13 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
14 h

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
14 h

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed 00:40
MotoGP
22 h

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test 00:46
MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda 00:58
MotoGP
Aug 24, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Belgian GP
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan at Red Bull Ring Red Bull Ring
DTM

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan at Red Bull Ring

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect
WRC WRC

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.