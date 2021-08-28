British MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo dominated Friday practice at Silverstone on the Yamaha, leading the factory Ducati of Jack Miller by half a second.

Jorge Martin was third for Pramac ahead of the works Hondas of Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

Cal Crutchlow, replacing the ousted Maverick Vinales on the second works M1, ended up 1.5s off the pace in 16th.

What time does qualifying for the British MotoGP start?

The qualifying for the British Grand Prix will begin at 2:10pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Silverstone circuit.

Date : Saturday, August 14

Start time : 13:10 GMT / 14:10 BST / 15:10 CEST / 15:10 SAT / 16:10 EAT / 09:10 ET / 06:10 PT / 23:10 AEST / 22:10 JST / 18:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 How can I watch British MotoGP qualifying? Europe: Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport and ITV

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV Asia: Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports Americas USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+ Oceania Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021) Africa Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+ Can I stream qualifying? MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. British MotoGP - FP1 results:

British MotoGP - FP2 results: