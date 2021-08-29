Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP / British GP News

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Silverstone returns to the MotoGP calendar in 2021 after being axed from last year's schedule. Here's how and when you can watch the British Grand Prix.

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pol Espargaro claimed Honda's pole position of the season with an impressive effort in qualifying, beating Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

Jorge Martin made his way from Q1 to qualify fourth on the Pramac, while Marc Marquez finished fifth to round off a strong qualifying session for Honda.

Cal Crutchlow, replacing the ousted Maverick Vinales at Yamaha, will line up 19th on the grid.

What time does the British MotoGP start today?

The British GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+1 GMT) at Silverstone. The race distance has been fixed at 28 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, August 29, 2021
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55

09:55

 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30

13:30

 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10 

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:30

 09:30 10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the British MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the British MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport and ITV
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

British Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'58.889  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'58.911 0.022
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'58.925 0.036
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'59.074 0.185
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'59.086 0.197
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'59.273 0.384
7 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'59.368 0.479
8 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'59.531 0.642
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'59.579 0.690
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'59.639 0.750
11 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'59.763 0.874
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'59.977 1.088
13 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'59.553 0.664
14 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'59.764 0.875
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'59.881 0.992
16 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'59.997 1.108
17 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 2'00.117 1.228
18 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 2'00.131 1.242
19 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 2'00.217 1.328
20 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'00.391 1.502
21 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 2'00.869 1.980
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

Previous article

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

13 h
2
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

19 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

12 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

8 h
5
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

1 h
Latest news
British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

11m
Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

13 h
Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to British MotoGP front row
MotoGP

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to British MotoGP front row

13 h
Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying

13 h
“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro
MotoGP

“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro

14 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
15 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed 00:40
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test 00:46
MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri inches closer to title with win Motegi
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri inches closer to title with win

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Belgian GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim
Formula 1 Formula 1

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to British MotoGP front row
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “not comfortable” on way to British MotoGP front row

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.