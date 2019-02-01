Sign in
MotoGP / Breaking news

BSB star Ray gets Suzuki MotoGP outing at Sepang

By:
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
1h ago

British Superbike frontrunner Bradley Ray is set to make his debut on a MotoGP bike this weekend at Sepang.

Ray, 21, will get to ride a Suzuki GSX-RR for a handful of laps on the final day of the three-day Sepang shakedown on Sunday, alongside the Hamamatsu marque's regular test rider Sylvain Guintoli.

The chance to sample grand prix machinery comes off the back of a strong season in BSB for Ray, who finished sixth in the points and scored back-to-back wins at the start of the year for the Hawk Suzuki squad.

He also contested the Donington Park World Superbike round as a wildcard, finishing both races in the points (pictured below), and joined the Japanese Yoshimura Suzuki team for both the Suzuka 8 Hours and the final race of the All-Japan Superbike series at the same track at the end of the year.

Ray will continue to race in BSB this year with Hawk, despite having been linked to a Moto2 switch in mid-2018.

Last year, Suzuki gave MotoAmerica champion Toni Elias, Australian Superbike title winner Josh Waters and Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop outings on MotoGP machinery at Sepang.

Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki

Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

