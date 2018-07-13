Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / German GP / Breaking news

Bradl to race at Sachsenring in place of Morbidelli

shares
comments
Bradl to race at Sachsenring in place of Morbidelli
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Co-author:
Jul 13, 2018, 9:38 AM

Franco Morbidelli has been forced to pull out of this weekend's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, with his place being taken by Honda MotoGP tester Stefan Bradl.

Marc VDS rider Morbidelli had been cleared by doctors on Thursday to race at the Sachsenring after fracturing his hand in a practice crash at Assen, taking part in first practice on Friday with a plate inserted in his hand.

However, he managed to set only the 22nd fastest time, 1.937 seconds off the pace of Andrea Iannone.

It was announced shortly after that Bradl is to take Morbidelli's place for the remainder of the weekend, marking the German rider's first MotoGP start since Valencia 2016.

"HRC called me last weekend if there would be the possibility then if I am ready, and I said yes, I will be there anyway," Bradl told Motorsport.com.

"Finally after FP1, I was watching it, so Alberto [Puig] called me and said if you want you can jump on the bike.

"Of course it is really last minute and it is a big surprise for me but it is great, I love to be here and it is great to kind of get the comeback like this."

After losing his Aprilia ride, Bradl raced for Honda in World Superbikes in 2017 and then switched to a MotoGP test rider role with the Japanese marque this season, with three wildcard appearances planned.

The first of these will be at Brno next month, with further outings expected at Misano and Motegi.

Next MotoGP article
Rossi denies he wants Vinales' MotoGP crew chief

Previous article

Rossi denies he wants Vinales' MotoGP crew chief

Next article

Sachsenring MotoGP: Iannone leads Marquez in FP1

Sachsenring MotoGP: Iannone leads Marquez in FP1

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event German GP
Location Sachsenring
Drivers Stefan Bradl , Franco Morbidelli
Teams Marc VDS Racing Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

Shop Our Store
Marc VDS Racing

Marc VDS Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.