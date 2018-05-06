Bradl to make MotoGP return as Honda wildcard

Former MotoGP podium finisher Stefan Bradl will make his premier class return in August's Czech Republic Grand Prix, as a Repsol Honda wildcard entrant.

Bradl, 28, has no regular racing programme this year, instead serving as a Honda MotoGP test rider, but is set to be handed multiple premier-class starts with the marque's works outfit.

The FIM has on Sunday confirmed that it's approved a wildcard application from Repsol Honda for Bradl for the Czech Republic GP, the 10th race of the 2018 MotoGP campaign.

It is understood that Bradl will also contest the San Marino GP at Misano a month later, and that he could end up running the Japanese GP at Motegi as well.

Bradl spent five years as a MotoGP full-timer after beating Marc Marquez to the 2011 Moto2 title.

His biggest accomplishments - a pole and a second-place finish at the 2013 Laguna Seca race - came with LCR Honda, and he also rode for Forward Racing and the works Aprilia team.

He switched from MotoGP to World Superbikes last year with the Honda works team but was not retained for 2018 after finishing 14th in an injury-curtailed first season.

Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli is also set for his first MotoGP appearance of 2018 at Brno, with his wildcard application likewise confirmed by the FIM.

Guintoli, a former World Superbike champion, competed as Suzuki's stand-in for an injured Alex Rins in three races last year.