Binder: Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

KTM’s Brad Binder has heaped praise on MotoGP ace Dani Pedrosa, calling him “the best test rider anyone can ask for”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedrosa raced in the premier class between 2006 and 2018, winning 31 times and finishing runner-up in the championship on three occasions – doing all of this with Honda.

Retiring at the end of 2018, Pedrosa joined KTM as its official test rider and has made two wildcard outings with the brand, in Austria in 2021 and in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

Pedrosa stunned on his MotoGP return, topping FP1, qualifying sixth and finishing there in the sprint, while managing a fighting seventh in the grand prix.

The Spaniard's wildcard outing was about gathering more data on the RC16 in race conditions, doing so at a venue he has cut countless laps around.

Commenting on how valuable Pedrosa's input was over the Jerez weekend, in which KTM enjoyed double podiums in both the sprint and the grand prix, Binder said: "Dani has definitely done quite a few laps here testing, but at the end of the day the way we started here over the weekend is the way we finished in America.

"So, for sure he's got a few different things going on. It's exciting times for us.

"Dani did an unreal job for us this weekend. You can never forget how many times this guy has won and he's more than special.

"There's a lot to learn for him and we're lucky to have him. He's definitely the best test rider anyone can ask for."

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After his second sprint win of the season at Jerez and second in the main race, Binder now sits third in the standings at 25 points behind world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

With KTM going so strongly at Jerez and pulling itself into early championship contention, Binder believes the 2023 RC16 is "the biggest step" the Austrian brand has made since his debut in 2020.

"Well, my 2020 bike, the MotoGP field has come on so far since 2020," Binder said when asked if this is the best RC16 he's raced.

Read Also:

"Every single year things have gotten so much more competitive, the bikes are so much better.

"And I have no doubt this is the biggest step we've made towards the front.

"I'm loving my bike at the moment, it gives me a lot of confidence.

"I'm grateful to be in this position right now where I feel I've got a fantastic machine underneath me, and it's up to me to produce the goods."

